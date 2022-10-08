Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction
CAPE TOWN - The famous Williamson Pink Star diamond was quite literally the crown jewel of a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong on Friday night.
The gem sold for over HK$453 million - that's more than R1 billion.
The auction price set a new per-carat price world record for a Fancy Vivid pink diamond, said Sotheby's.
The winning bid, by an undisclosed buyer, was more than twice the estimated sale price.
The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star is named after another pink diamond given to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift.
Describing the atmosphere, Sotheby's said "electrifying energy filled the room as a bidding battle went underway".
The winning bid was recorded after an "intense 20-minute face-off".
Watch the auction below (diamond bidding starts at 2:30:05)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/thaisign/thaisign2103/thaisign210300140/166253966-pink-diamonds-are-placed-on-a-pile-of-white-diamonds-and-keep-turning-.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More
Young people are also susceptible to strokes, says neurologist
Neurologist Dr Naeem Brey said the leading risk factors for strokes in young people are hypertension and a lack of exercise, adding that strokes are largely preventable.Read More
Will government's proposed vaping bill hinder smokers from quitting?
The Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, tabled the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill in Parliament.Read More
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon
South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents.Read More
What made this young South African fall in love with the art of opera
Becoming part of the opera is not the usual aspiration for a 25-year-old South African, but it's exactly why Kirsten Pienaar shines the brightest.Read More
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'
The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.Read More
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!)
Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date.Read More
Loyisa Gola is bringing his latest comedy special home in October
Cape Town born comedian is back home to bring his latest comedy show, Popular Culture, to Cape Town next week.Read More
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero
The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.Read More
More from World
Greta Thunberg comes out in support of nuclear power
Her position on nuclear energy puts her in conflict with some environmentalists.Read More
[WATCH] 477 whales die after stranding themselves on a remote beach
Having so many whales stranded in one location is unusual but not unheard of.Read More
We are ready to negotiate, says Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov
How realistic is the prospect of negotiations when Russia still occupies much of Ukraine and missiles still rain on its cities?Read More
Britons are freaking out about the prospect of load shedding
It is as if nobody in the United Kingdom has ever heard of batteries or generators.Read More
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip
Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.Read More
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago
Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.Read More
Crimea revenge attack: 'Russia fights against civilians rather than soldiers'
Missiles rained on Ukrainian cities on Monday. Russia says it's the 'first episode' of its response to the Crimea bridge attack.Read More
Ukraine attack on Russia-annexed Crimea ‘a symbol of seizure of Crimea’- Expert
Mike Wills spoke to Keir Giles, an expert on security issues affecting Russia, on Ukraine’s recent attack on Russia’s bridge to Crimea.Read More
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack
Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge.Read More