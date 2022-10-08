Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Shaky global economy? Pink diamond fetches over R1 billion on auction

8 October 2022 10:54 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hong Kong
Pink diamond
Sotheby's
gemstones
Sotheby's auction
Williamson Pink Star

The winning bid for the Williamson Pink Star set a new per-carat price world record at the Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.
A pink diamond on a pile of white diamonds @ thaisign/123rf.com
A pink diamond on a pile of white diamonds @ thaisign/123rf.com

CAPE TOWN - The famous Williamson Pink Star diamond was quite literally the crown jewel of a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong on Friday night.

The gem sold for over HK$453 million - that's more than R1 billion.

The auction price set a new per-carat price world record for a Fancy Vivid pink diamond, said Sotheby's.

The winning bid, by an undisclosed buyer, was more than twice the estimated sale price.

williamson-pink-star-diamondwebp

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star is named after another pink diamond given to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift.

Describing the atmosphere, Sotheby's said "electrifying energy filled the room as a bidding battle went underway".

The winning bid was recorded after an "intense 20-minute face-off".

Watch the auction below (diamond bidding starts at 2:30:05)




