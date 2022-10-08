[PHOTOS] Meet Fenrir, officially the world's tallest living domestic cat





Fenrir, the world's tallest living domestic cat. Image credit: Guinness World Records at guinnessworldrecords.com

CAPE TOWN - A Michigan, US, feline made international news this week when he was awarded the title of tallest living domestic cat by the Guinness Book of World Records - the 2023 edition.

Fenrir, affectionately known as Fen, measures an astonishing 47.83 cm.

The beautifully-spotted kitty is an F2 Savannah cat, recognised by The International Cat Association as a domestic breed.

Savannahs are a cross between a domestic cat and a serval (tierboskat), which is also the tallest of Africa's small wild cats.

Dr William John Powers adopted Fen when he was just 12 weeks old.

It's not the cat lover's first rodeo - Fen's late brother Arcturus still holds the Guinness title for the tallest domestic cat ever with 48.4 cm.

“I kept a growth chart of both cats, and Fen was neck and neck with Arc all throughout his kittenhood,” says Powers.

Aside from providing fun and joy at home together with the rest of his dad's menagerie, Fen also has a part-time job.

He works as a therapy cat on Tuesdays to help HIV patients feel at ease at Dr Powers' practice.

“He wanders around the office receiving pets from people, snoozing on exam room tables, and begging for treats.”

Loveable Fenrir does know how to take advantage of his height Dr Powers' acknowledges - standing on his hind legs he can reach the kitchen counter and also open a door.

What he's not always aware of is that his stature gives him away when he tries to hide during chasing games.

If he feels he’s about to be caught, he will suddenly jump into a box or container to hide as if I couldn’t see him, but it's usually way too small for him, and I have some hilarious photos of him trying to force himself into boxes half his size. Dr William John Powers

Watch an emotional Dr Powers talking about his beloved cat family in the video below: