Public and personal barriers to healthy eating, but it's possible - expert
Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Kelly Scholtz, registered dietician and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.
- National Nutrition Week takes place from 9 - 15 October
- The week is a collaboration between health organisations, the health department, the basic education department and international partners
- The focus this year is on the barriers to healthy eating
Food prices have soared over the last year with many complaining they can't afford to switch to healthier alternatives because it's too expensive.
What's more, obesity levels in South Africa are growing, and according to dietician Kelly Scholtz, over 60 percent of women are overweight, while the percentage of men and children who are obese stands at 31 percent and 13 percent, respectively.
The overweight and obesity problem is very big in South Africa, contributing to cardiovascular disease and diabetes. I think think it begins with inappropriate feeding practices when children are born. We don't have brilliant rates of exclusive breastfeeding in South Africa.Kelly Scholtz, Spokesperson - Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Scholtz says one of the biggest barriers to healthy eating is the cost of good nutrition.
We have to begin by really acknowledging there's public and personal barriers to healthy eating...certainly issues like the rising cost of food.Kelly Scholtz, Spokesperson - Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Scholtz advises convenient and easy ways to eat well.
A tip, she says, is to ensure there's enough good carbs, fats and protein in your diet. And meat is not the only protein, she adds.
I think when we talk about regular meals - breakfast, lunch, supper - or at least eat three times a day, four to five hours apart...inbetween that if you want to bring in a special snack you can do that....Kelly Scholtz, Spokesperson - Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52849018_healthy-food-background-studio-photography-of-different-fruits-and-vegetables-on-wooden-table.html
