Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars





Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Ernest St.Clair - actor, musician, fashion designer about his life since making into the Coca Cola popstars, two decades ago.

Photo: Facebook

Two decades after making it into the top 10 of Coca Cola Popstars, Ernest St.Clair says he's grown leaps and bounds.

He now has the titles actor, musician, dancer, fashion designer and influencer to his name. And, he says he takes nothing for granted, including his status as a role-model.

All these talents...I'm just living out my dream and living out my God-given talent...I embrace everything because I'm representing my people because it gives me humility. Ernest St.Clair - Musician, Actor, Dancer, Fashion Designer, Influencer

Life wasn't always this good though.

Eight years ago, St.Clair says he lost everything and lived out of his car. His life changed when he had the opportunity to travel to Dubai.

I just thought to myself, you want to be wealthy in life, you want abundance...but underneath all we want is love and connection. Ernest St.Clair - Musician, Actor, Dancer, Fashion Designer, Influencer

With 70,000 followers on Instagram, St.Clair is also an influencer, often marketing his own clothing line and other brands on the social media platform.

His own clothing line is a dedication of sorts to his parents, both of whom worked in the textile industry.

My mother...she always educated me about CMT (Cut, Make, Trim) and double-stitching. My dad...he's very tough on the quality side. He would sit with me and touch the textures. Ernest St.Clair - Musician, Actor, Dancer, Fashion Designer, Influencer