Petrol thief speeds off from CT filling station with fuel nozzle still in tank
CAPE TOWN - A man was apprehended in Cape Town this week after speeding off from a filling station to avoid paying for his fuel.
Metro police on patrol in Parow joined the chase after being flagged down by private company Warsia Security, reports JP Smith (Mayco Member for Safety and Security).
When the vehicle was brought to a stop, the fuel nozzle was still in the tank with the hose dangling, after it had been ripped from the pump at the filling station.
Drugs were found in the vehicle, which was also discovered to be carrying fraudulent number plates.
A case was opened at Elsies River police station.
The driver faces charges of theft, malicious damage to property, possession of drugs and false number plates.
"Quick thinking by the security company ensures another one is behind bars tonight" said Smith.
