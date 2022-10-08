Cape Town makes the top 10 list of best travel destinations in the world
CAPE TOWN - The Mother City's earned another international accolade even as it's been in the headlines most recently for a wave of shootings and kidnappings.
Readers of luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller rate Cape Town as the ninth best city in the world, just beating India's Mumbai.
The top three were San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, and Singapore and Victoria in Canada.
RELATED: With rising organised crime, Cape Town becoming a 'killing capital' - ACSIP
It's the latest in a string of welcome top listings, comments the City of Cape Town.
"These awards bring with them significant global attention and spectator value and come at a crucial period as we head into our peak visitor season."
Cape Town is a triple A-rated destination for accommodation, attractions and aviation says the City and there's been an uptick in all of these.
'In all three categories, we are recording fantastic recovery numbers with even better figures projected for the coming months. Between November and December, we are expecting 184 international flights per week. This will increase to 191 flights per week between January and March next year.City of Cape Town
Condé Nast singles out the "pristine beaches" and "world-renowned hotels" in its description of Cape Town.
Click here to see the full list of best cities chosen by Condé Nast Traveller's readers.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/Bloubergstrand_Beach_Cape_Town_.html?sti=oajoicyls6t764yl3d|&mediapopup=120646071
