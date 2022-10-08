Seeking Cape Town's Power Heroes: help to save energy and get rewarded
The City of Cape Town's latest initiative to mitigate the effects of load shedding involves creating "power heroes".
It's issued a tender that will see members of the public rewarded for reducing their power usage at a given time, so that City-supplied customers are protected from the impact of blackouts.
"These Cape Town Power Heroes will be key in the City’s load-shedding protection efforts," it says.
The City is aiming for a reduction in power usage of 60MW through the initiative.
This is how the Power Hero system will work:
- Third party Aggregators appointed via tender, sign up Power Heroes on a voluntary basis. (residential and small-scale commercial customers)
- When usage needs to be cut, the Aggregators switch off agreed-to non-essential electrical equipment of the Power Heroes. (This could be done remotely via installed smart devices)
- Aggregators reward the Power Heroes. (Aggregators determine the incentives and manage them)
- The City rewards the Aggregators in terms of the tender conditions and agreements.
The initiative is part of the City's "demand response plan" while it works on getting new sources on board to end load shedding over time, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
In Cape Town, we have decided that we cannot sit around and wait for Eskom and the national government to do what needs to be done to end the load shedding that is destroying our economy.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
In an interview with eNCA, Hill-Lewis said the project should kick off early in the new year.
We go to the market and we say we are looking to save 60MW which is a full stage of load shedding at the evening peaks when it has hit us. And that company is going to go and sign up members of the public, go door to door, go and offer the incentive, go and explain, go and explore the little devices that work through the internet...Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
The exact details of the payment plan are still to be announced, but it's the business that offers the best incentives for consumers that will be the successful bidder.
The closing date for tender submissions is 1 November.
Click here for more information
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/choreograph/choreograph1901/choreograph190100018/115374076-superhero-businessman-looking-at-city-skyline-at-sunset-the-concept-of-success-leadership-and-victor.jpg
More from Local
New book explores contentious topic of farm murders in SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Nechama Brodie about her book "Farm Killings in South Africa", which challenges many of the myths propagated over the years.Read More
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More
Who are Ramaphosa’s top guns?
Lester Kiewit speaks to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia about Cyril Ramaphosa's slate to contest the top six positions in the ruling party.Read More
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.Read More
Robber who removed victim's ring using teeth convicted through DNA evidence
Vusi Mahlangu from KZN was linked to one of the break-ins through DNA after he drank wine from a bottle in the house. In the second robbery in 2017 he was also linked through DNA after he removed jewellery from the victim’s finger using his mouth and teeth.Read More
Awards honour WC culture stars: A poet, a whistleblower and the CPT Opera
The awards, which celebrated their 20th anniversary this year, celebrate cultural excellence in the Western Cape.Read More
Edu dept refutes Operation Dudula's claim on hiring non-SA teachers over locals
Lester Kiewit spoke to Basic Education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on how the public education sector employs teachers into its system.Read More
COVID-19 traces in wastewater increasing but not a concern: epidemiologist
Increased traces of COVID-19 in wastewater does not directly translate to an increase in positive cases, said NICD’s senior epidemiologist, Dr Sibongile Walaza.Read More
Will government's proposed vaping bill hinder smokers from quitting?
The Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, tabled the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill in Parliament.Read More
More from Business
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?
Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.Read More
Greta Thunberg comes out in support of nuclear power
Her position on nuclear energy puts her in conflict with some environmentalists.Read More
SA businesses cannot afford new steel wage deal: Neasa
Lester Kiewit is joined by Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of Neasa SA to talk about their objections to a new wage deal in the steel industry.Read More
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?
Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent more of the same in future?Read More
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury'
A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force meets in February 2023.Read More
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon
South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents.Read More
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'
The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.Read More
Britons are freaking out about the prospect of load shedding
It is as if nobody in the United Kingdom has ever heard of batteries or generators.Read More
Should 27 December be declared a public holiday this year?
With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, Fedusa is lobbying for an additional public holiday in December, so we do not miss out.Read More