Seeking Cape Town's Power Heroes: help to save energy and get rewarded





@ choreograph/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town's latest initiative to mitigate the effects of load shedding involves creating "power heroes".

It's issued a tender that will see members of the public rewarded for reducing their power usage at a given time, so that City-supplied customers are protected from the impact of blackouts.

"These Cape Town Power Heroes will be key in the City’s load-shedding protection efforts," it says.

The City is aiming for a reduction in power usage of 60MW through the initiative.

This is how the Power Hero system will work:

- Third party Aggregators appointed via tender, sign up Power Heroes on a voluntary basis. (residential and small-scale commercial customers)

- When usage needs to be cut, the Aggregators switch off agreed-to non-essential electrical equipment of the Power Heroes. (This could be done remotely via installed smart devices)

- Aggregators reward the Power Heroes. (Aggregators determine the incentives and manage them)

- The City rewards the Aggregators in terms of the tender conditions and agreements.

The initiative is part of the City's "demand response plan" while it works on getting new sources on board to end load shedding over time, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

In Cape Town, we have decided that we cannot sit around and wait for Eskom and the national government to do what needs to be done to end the load shedding that is destroying our economy. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

In an interview with eNCA, Hill-Lewis said the project should kick off early in the new year.

We go to the market and we say we are looking to save 60MW which is a full stage of load shedding at the evening peaks when it has hit us. And that company is going to go and sign up members of the public, go door to door, go and offer the incentive, go and explain, go and explore the little devices that work through the internet... Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

The exact details of the payment plan are still to be announced, but it's the business that offers the best incentives for consumers that will be the successful bidder.

The closing date for tender submissions is 1 November.

Click here for more information