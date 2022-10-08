Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder





© utopia88/123rf.com

CAPE TOWN - Visitors have been urged to use alternative entrance gates to the Kruger National Park after an attack on a group of German tourists near the Numbi gate on Monday.

One of the group of four in the vehicle, 75-year-old Joerg Schnarr, was shot dead during the attack.

The murder made international news headlines and there's concern it could tarnish South Africa's image as a premier travel destination.

RELATED: Satsa: Murder of German tourist will negatively affect SA

SANParks says in a statement that it fully appreciates that the incident has sparked apprehension in many of its loyal local and international visitors, which could result in cancellations for planned visits to the Park and surrounding areas.

Tourists should remember that Kruger has a total of 10 gates through which tourists can "safely enter" says Hapiloe Sello, Acting CEO of SANParks.

In the south of the Park are five other entrances, namely Paul Kruger, Phabeni and Orpen Gates through the R40 from White River and Malelane and Crocodile Bridge through the N4 toll road towards Komatipoort in Mpumalanga province. Hapiloe Sello, Acting CEO - SANParks

In the north of the Park, visitors can enter through Phalaborwa, Punda Maria or Pafuri and lastly, Giriyondo Border Post allows access directly from Mozambique. Hapiloe Sello, Acting CEO - SANParks

Some comments on social media accuse the parks' body of ignoring warnings about security problems at the Numbi gate.

"How many times did we warn SANParks that this gate was dangerous and promises were made but not kept..." reads one.

Read the full SANParks statement below: