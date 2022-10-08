'We can't allow this' - animal welfare excluded from Lottery funding





Lady Rosemead rescued by Animal Welfare Society South Africa https://www.facebook.com/awsphilippi

CAPE TOWN - The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has excluded animal welfare as a priority for funding in the 2022/2023 financial year.

The latest call for applications specifies the Commission's priority areas:

"In adjudicating applications, the Charities Distributing Agency (CDA) will give preference to applications from organisations in underdeveloped areas that advance the interests and participation of women, youth, and people with disabilities as well as projects that lead to job creation and retention."

NLC spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela is quoted as saying it was a "tough" decision.

"It's a decision that will devastate the animal welfare sector and the hundreds of animals they work to protect and rehabilitate," says JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

While one can understand the decision to prioritise other sectors also in need, it simply is not good enough to abandon the animal welfare sector altogether. Social and environmental justice is a balancing act we must always work towards. There is no justice if we prioritise one group over another. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

We need to get the word out and fight against this. Our animals already don't have a voice. We can't let corruption take away their hope as well. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Excluding animal health systems from community upliftment is self-defeating Smith says.

RELATED: Is the National Lotteries Commission on verge of being put into administration?

Smith urges the NLC to reconsider its decision for the next budget cycle.

"Not only should they reconsider but they should ensure increased support next year to compensate for the losses suffered this year."