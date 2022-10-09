Rewriting the Cape Flats narrative
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Athol Williams, founder of Read to Rise NGO, on the Cape Flats Book Festival.
- The 2nd Cape Flats Book Festival takes place 15-16 October at West End Primary School in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain
- The festival will feature authors from across SA and writers from the Cape Flats
- The festival will feature storytelling, workshops, poetry readings and activities for adults and children.
Read to Rise Founder, Athol Williams, describes the Cape Flats Book festival as a chance to rewrite the Cape Flats narrative.
The first edition of the festival took place in 2019. It returns on 15 and 16 October in Mitchells Plain. Williams said the festival is an opportunity for a change in the Cape Flats narrative.
Many people will think it's an absurd paradox to have a literary festival which is typically seen as an elitist event on the Cape Flats which everyone normally associates with gangsterism and violence.Athol Williams, Founder - Read to Rise and Cape Flats Book Festival
There's a lot more to the Cape Flats than just those typical narratives, but also we must rewrite the narrative by doing visionary things like the festivalAthol Williams, Founder - Read to Rise and Cape Flats Book Festival
Before being paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the last book festival attracted 2,000 participants with thousands of rand spent on buying books.
Williams said this is proof that there is an appetite for reading on the Cape Flats.
On the Cape Flats people read extensively. We have the same visions and dreams other people have.Athol Williams, Founder - Read to Rise and Cape Flats Book Festival
The festival, said Williams, has a dual purpose. First, to make authors from across the country accessible to those living on the Cape Flats. Secondly, it gives an opportunity for Cape Flats authors to showcase their work.
He said this is to build bridges across the literary divide.
The festival will have various activities for adults and their children, including storytelling, poetry readings, workshops and much more.
