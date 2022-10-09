SA marks Garden Day, celebrating the achievements of gardeners





Volunteers from Feed The Future NPO working in a local food garden. Photo: Feed The Future/Facebook

The moment your first patch of garden vegetables grows from scratch or seeing your flowers in full bloom is a beautiful thing and an achievement for anyone with green fingers.

Today (Sunday) marks Garden Day - a chance to down the tools and to enjoy the small or big wins in gardening.

Gardening is not easy, but can be very rewarding as a hobby.

Celebrated annually, Garden Day encourages people across South Africa to celebrate their green spaces and gardens, regardless of shape and size.

Two ambassadors being celebrated this year are community activists Siyabonga Stengana from Mbekweni in Paarl and Geronimo de Klerk from Elsies River.

Stengana became a small project gardener and developer when he lost his job during the pandemic.

Instead of waiting for an opportunity, Stengana seized the moment to clean up local areas and converted 40 illegal dump sites into productive spaces for youth.

It's every important for the community to recreate these spaces for the upcoming generations. Siyabonga Stengana, community activist

Stengana receives very little sponsorship and uses these projects to create an income for himself.

Using old tyres and artwork, he's transformed spaces into relaxing gardens and skateparks.

Having these spaces is good for your mental health and physical well being. So when you work with the soil, it gives you a sense of relaxation and timeout. Siyabonga Stengana, community activist

Faced with similar socio-economic challenges in the community of Elsies River, de Klerk founded an NGO called 'Feed the Future For Life' with local youth.

They assist local schools and communities to learn more about permaculture and horticulture.

If everyone can grow their own food, it will be easier to tackle hunger and create a positive impact on the environment. We believe changes in the community must start with our youth and we want do this by creating food gardens. Geronimo de Klerk, Feed the Future For Life

For De Klerk, Garden Day is a chance to celebrate the achievements of gardeners.

Whether its a big garden or just a small patch, its important to celebrate Garden Day. Even if you're just growing some plants in a small space, it's all to give thanks to the soil, the environment and all growers. Geronimo de Klerk, Feed the Future For Life

While many people love the idea of creating something that grows and nourishes, it is not everyone that has the gift of green fingers.

If you're been procrastinating about starting your own food garden, the first step is to use what you have, suggests de Klerk.

People can start at their windows or on their balconies. Get a wooden box and add some top soil, compost and start to plant a family. If you want to start easy by not maintaining your soil as much, start with your light-eaters... beans is the way. If you want to start with a family patch, use cabbage, beetroot, cauliflower or spinach. These are heavy-eaters and grow well in boxes. Tomatoes and chilies also grow well in boxes. Geronimo de Klerk, Feed the Future For Life

