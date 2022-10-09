Second-hand luxury goods market booming in SA





Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of Luxity, South Africa's premier buyer and seller of pre-owned luxury goods.

Men's fashion editor, G. Bruce Boyer's quote, "Real luxury is understanding quality, and having the time to enjoy it", says it all.

But do most people subscribe to this way of thinking, or is owning a luxury item more of a status symbol?

In many places around the world, the answer is probably the latter.

People are forking out from a few thousand rand to a few hundred thousand rand to purchase luxury handbags, shoes, watches and the like.

And, this phenomenon appears to be growing in South Africa, with Luxity, a buyer and seller of pre-loved luxury goods, boasting a whopping 190 percent increase in sales volumes over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Definitely there was a growth. In your upper classes...we saw a shift from luxury experiences to luxury goods. Michael Zahariev, Co-Founder - Luxity

Louis Vuitton appears to be the most popular item on the "if I can afford it" wish list.

According to Luxity co-founder, Michael Zahariev, the demand for luxury goods is on the rise and people are seemingly getting to know that vintage and one-of-a-kind pieces can benefit them financially in the long term.

There are a couple of different categories...an Hermes Birkin or Chanel flap bag, those would be the more premium items, they all sell upwards of R100,00. They're investment pieces so they're likely to appreciate in value. If you keep it over time you'll sell it for more than what you paid. Michael Zahariev, Co-Founder - Luxity

As for the Hermes Birkin which sold for a whopping R280 000 in just eight minutes, Zahariev said this was unsurprising as the brand is very rare. The only way one can get it in South Africa is second-hand, and it will likely set you back the price of car.

Not anyone can walk into an Hermes store and demand a Birkin.

If you, let's say, win the lottery and you walk into a Hermes store and say I would like a Birkin bag, they'll say I've never heard of you before, you're not a client, a regular spender here, so unfortunately we won't sell one to you. Michael Zahariev, Co-Founder - Luxity

Whether you're prepared to fork out that much for a bag, or simply opt for the knock-off, luxury items are taking off in the country and will likely continue to do so among high-net individuals and the upper middle class.