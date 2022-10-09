The story behind the 'Samurai Sword Killer' explored in new book





The cover of the book Samurai Sword Murder Photo: Nicole Engelbrecht/Facebook

It was a murder that left South Africa shocked to the core, the type of killing spree that had become all too familiar in American high schools.

Eighteen year old Morne Harmse, known as the 'Samurai Sword Killer', barbarically attacked four people with a samurai sword at the Nic Diederichs high school in Krugersdorp in 2008.

Wearing a mask inspired by the heavy metal band Slipknot, Harmse took out a 60 centimeter katana sword and slit the throat of 16-year-old Jacques Pretorius. The teenager died on the scene.

Moments later, he slashed three other people, who were injured and survived the attack.

Harmse claimed he was a follower of Satanism and that Satan had ordered him to carry out the murder.

In April 2009, he pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The murder is unraveled in a popular true crime podcast created by writer Nicole Engelbrecht.

Now 14 years after the brutal attack, Engelbrecht does another deep dive into the story with a new book called 'Samurai Sword Murder'.

Speaking to Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Engelbrecht said it was all about understanding 'the why'.

In all the cases I cover, 'the why' is two fold. It's about remembering the victim. Secondly, its about allowing people to self reflect and realise they need help. If the podcast can help to do that, then I'm grateful. Nicole Engelbrecht, creator of True Crime South Africa podcast

On why she decided to transform this podcast into a book, Engelbrecht said she felt there were many elements to the crime she needed to unpack.

With a story as sensitive as this, uncovering the Morne Harmse story came with immense challenges.

My first stop was Jacques Pretorius's family. Luckily I had already connected with his aunt on a previous occasion. I also wanted to make contact with Morne's family and give them a voice. They chose not to respond to my request. Nicole Engelbrecht, creator of True Crime South Africa podcast

It then filtered out a like a spider web. Everyone has their own perspective. So I really tried to chat to the people who were there but those who were directly involved on that day did not want to participate. It's still very painful for a lot of people in Krugersdorp. So I really hope this book brings some healing to the people who lived there at the time. Nicole Engelbrecht, creator of True Crime South Africa podcast

Instead of glorifying the criminal, Engelbrecht's approach with her series is to explore the psyche of the murderer.

Over time, she gained a deeper understanding of the making of this murderer and gained a sense of empathy for what he'd been through.

From when I started researching the book to when I wrote the last page, my picture of who he was did develop. There were times I was quite sad for him. He had a normal family with normal issues that South Africans face. But he will also living with many emotional issues. Nicole Engelbrecht, creator of True Crime South Africa podcast

In 2008, Harmse's parents claimed their son was a victim of bullying throughout his school life and that he suffered from low-self esteem and stress.

When people think of bullying, they think of constant harassment, name calling or violence. But what impacts me, doesn't have the same impact on someone else. One remark may have a huge impact on someone already emotionally disturbed. Nicole Engelbrecht, creator of True Crime South Africa podcast

Ahead of his sentencing, Harmse had said he sought revenge for the bullying he'd experienced at school but also wanted to attain some level of infamy before his school career ended.

Engelbrecht believes the thirst for infamy was a part of it, but his motivation went deeper.

He wouldn't have recognized at the time but there was a theme of what went through the years of his life in the years before the incident - a sense of powerlessness. He saw his school career coming to an end. It wasn't about making people remember him but it was about the expectations his parents and the world had on him being an adult. Nicole Engelbrecht, creator of True Crime South Africa podcast

It was the duality of him finding power. He actually said those words...that he had no hope for the future. It was about trying to find a place in the world that's so alien to him. Nicole Engelbrecht, creator of True Crime South Africa podcast

