Brace for Stage 2 loadshedding on Monday

JOHANNESBURG: Power utility, Eskom announced that it will be implementing stage 2 loadshedding on Monday from 4PM to midnight.

After weeks of outages, Eskom suspended the rolling power cuts on Friday, citing expected less demand over the weekend and the power utility having enough emergency reserves.

"To the extent possible, Eskom will endeavour to limit loadshedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population," Eskom said in a short statement.

"The loadshedding will be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity."

Eskom said it will provide another update on the power situation on Wednesday.

For now, the country is without 5487MW of power due to planned maintenance. Breakdowns account for another 14,061MW in electricity losses.