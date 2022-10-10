Expert: SA's white shark population key to SA's marine ecosystem





Lester Kiewit spoke to Enrico Gennari, marine ecologist at the Oceans Research Institute in Mossel Bay, about the increase in white shark activity in Plettenberg Bay and surrounds.

*A memorial service was held on 8 October for Kimon Bisogno, the woman who was killed by a great white shark in Plettenberg Bay on 25 September.* Shark experts say there has been an increase in white shark activity in Plettenberg Bay and surrounding coastal areas.**

FILE: A great white shark. Picture: surz/ 123rf

Bathers have to exercise extreme caution at beaches in Plettenberg Bay following two fatal shark attacks this year.

A marine ecologist specialising in white sharks at the Oceans Research Institute in Mossel Bay, Enrico Gennari, says there's definitely been an increase in shark activity.

He concedes it is very unusual for sharks to come close to the shoreline.

White sharks have been disappearing from the False Bay coastline, and Gennari said it is possible that they have been driven from the Cape by the presence of orcas and overfishing, which has led to a decline in their food sources.

This means that it's possible the white shark population could be collapsing at the edges...the lack of prey is also an important driver as well. Enrico Gennari, Marine Ecologist - Oceans Research Institute

The behaviour has not changed of the white shark but the numbers have likely increased. If there's more sharks, there's more probability of a (human) encounter (with a shark). Enrico Gennari, Marine Ecologist - Oceans Research Institute

Gennari said it's important to find a balance between protecting sharks and safeguarding people because sharks are vitally important to the marine ecosystem.

They are basically the garbage cleaners. They keep the fish stocks healthy. They are doing a big service to coastal communities. However, they are potentially dangerous and we need to find a balance. We need to keep people safe. Enrico Gennari, Marine Ecologist - Oceans Research Institute