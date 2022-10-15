Here are the road closures for this weekend's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon takes place on 15 and 16 October 2022. The Marathon is brought to you by Sanlam and the Official Radio Media Partner, Kfm 94.5.
It is also in the running to be named one of the top six marathons in world. This year will be the first time the race is being considered for selection to be part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.
Consisting of a 42.2km route, the marathon is a prestigious global city race open to a whole spectrum of running enthusiasts from elite athletes to social runners.
Road closures will be in effect from 11 October until 17 October 2022. Find out more below.
