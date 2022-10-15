Here are the road closures for this weekend's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Today at 04:50 Finance Feature: The October tax deadline is right around the corner! Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mogamat Amien West - at The Tax Technician

Today at 05:10 EXPLAINER: Inflation down while CPI up in September 2022 Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Jannie Rossouw - at Wits Business School (WBS)

Today at 05:50 Pit Bull Federation of South Africa responds to petition calling for ban on the breed Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Lins Rautenbach - Spokesperson at The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA)

Today at 06:25 Satawu calls off Transnet strike Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anele Kiet

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday: Authentic Sharing Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard

Today at 06:55 Concerns over crime surrounding Century City Train Station Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mark Viljoen - Executive Member at Kensington and Factreton Residents and Ratepayers Association

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Dr Allan Boesak on backing Sisulu in defence of Henry Block Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Allan Boesak - Member at Cope

Today at 07:20 SAHRC hearings into lockdown land related violations Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zona Morton

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 07:56 The Hood Hang Out Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Craig Boss | First caller on CapeTalk

Today at 08:07 Are companies meeting EE targets? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Marlene Potgieter - Director at Equity Works

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on India Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University

Today at 08:45 History of Cape Town- Art Deco Walking Tour Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Andre van Graan

Today at 09:15 Mayor calls for Civic Honours nominations Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Geordin Hill-Lewis

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire Views and News with Clarence Ford

Today at 09:40 Independent Power Producers sign Eskom Deal Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Sharief Harris - Head Of Development at Red Rocket South Africa

Today at 09:50 DW Views and News with Clarence Ford

Today at 10:05 Feasibility of Cape Town’s Plan to Limit Load Shedding Will Come Down to Data Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Roger Hislop - Energy Management Systems Executive at Cbi

Today at 10:30 Bianca Del Rio Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Bianca Del Rio

Today at 10:55 Shelter Indaba & the scourge of GBV Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Bernadine Bachar - Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre

Today at 11:05 Sober October: The best tips on how to take a break from alcohol [ZOOM] Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Janet Gourand - Founder at World Without Wine

