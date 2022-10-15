Here are the road closures for this weekend's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response t... 19 October 2022 6:56 PM
Why Judge Koen might want to recuse himself from Zuma's corruption trial Judge Piet Koen has requested that any parties who want to give an argument about his recusal in former president Jacob Zuma's arm... 19 October 2022 6:52 PM
Why Judge Koen might want to recuse himself from Zuma's corruption trial Judge Piet Koen has requested that any parties who want to give an argument about his recusal in former president Jacob Zuma's arm... 19 October 2022 6:52 PM
View all Local
'We're not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers. 19 October 2022 6:22 PM
Collector buys unopened Apple iPhone 1 for R700 000 at auction Someone just paid US$39 000 for a piece of tech history. 19 October 2022 1:33 PM
Collector buys unopened Apple iPhone 1 for R700 000 at auction Someone just paid US$39 000 for a piece of tech history. 19 October 2022 1:33 PM
View all Business
'The UFC is the ultimate goal': 25-year-old MMA fighter Nathanial Komana Komana is a 25-year-old MMA fighter and a contender in the bantamweight division of the Extreme Fighting Championships (EFC). 19 October 2022 1:31 PM
Mentalist Larry Soffer shares his magic of the mind A leading South African mentalist was in studio to show some of his incredible, mind-blowing mentalism. 19 October 2022 10:13 AM
Mentalist Larry Soffer shares his magic of the mind A leading South African mentalist was in studio to show some of his incredible, mind-blowing mentalism. 19 October 2022 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Lesotho's richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
View all Africa
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Here are the road closures for this weekend's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

15 October 2022 8:00 AM
by Ruth Smith & KFM
Tags:
Abbott World Marathon Majors
2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

The City of Cape Town will proudly present this marathon to running enthusiasts from around the world.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon takes place on 15 and 16 October 2022. The Marathon is brought to you by Sanlam and the Official Radio Media Partner, Kfm 94.5.

It is also in the running to be named one of the top six marathons in world. This year will be the first time the race is being considered for selection to be part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

Consisting of a 42.2km route, the marathon is a prestigious global city race open to a whole spectrum of running enthusiasts from elite athletes to social runners.

Road closures will be in effect from 11 October until 17 October 2022. Find out more below.

RELATED | Francois Pienaar visits Kfm to launch Sanlam Cape Town Marathon partnership

sanlam-ct-marathon-road-closures-01png
sanlam-ct-marathon-road-closures-02png
sanlam-ct-marathon-road-closures-03png
sanlam-ct-marathon-road-closures-04png
sanlam-ct-marathon-road-closures-05png
sanlam-ct-marathon-road-closures-05png
sanlam-ct-marathon-road-closures-06png

FOR MORE ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE


This article first appeared on KFM : Here are the road closures for this weekend's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon




15 October 2022 8:00 AM
by Ruth Smith & KFM
Tags:
Abbott World Marathon Majors
2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

