Will SA's cannabis bill expunge the criminal records for possession?





Lester Kiewit speaks to cannabis legal expert, Shaad Vayej, about whether or not the Cannabis for Private Usage Bill would expunge the criminal records for people charged with the possession of small quantities of cannabis after US President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans charged for small quantities of possession on a federal level.

With South Africa currently considering a Cannabis for Private Usage Bill, questions have arisen as to whether or not this would expunge the criminal records for people charged for small quantities of cannabis possession in the country.

This has seen some policy discussion since the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill was proposed in 2020, says Vayej.

The bill contemplates the expungement of criminal records for cannabis crimes for Section 4B of the Drugs and Drugs Trafficking Act which relates to the use and possession of cannabis.

It also deals with the descheduling of cannabis from the Drug Bank.

From a broader perspective, the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill deals with, also, the descheduling of cannabis from the Drug Bank by preferring that cannabis be removed from part three of schedule two which is where it's listed as an undesirable dependance producing substance... So, in a way we are further down the line than the Americans but as the bill is still a bill, these efforts to reform are yet to concretized in the form of an Act. Shaad Vayej, cannabis legal expert

