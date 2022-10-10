DA to table no-confidence motion against its own WC Legislature Speaker





Lester Kiewit spoke to Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus leader in the Western Cape, Alan Winde, about the party tabling a vote of no confidence against their own Speaker in the legislature, Masizole Mnqasela.

*Masizole Mnqasela was suspended from the DA in May while the party investigates fraud and corruption allegations against him. * A dossier detailing the allegations was handed to the Hawks for investigation.** *WC Premier and caucus leader, Alan Winde, plans to table a no-confidence vote in Mnqasela.

Picture: @Mnqasela/Twitter.

DA Speaker of the Western Cape Legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, was suspended from all party activities in May.

The party cited a probe into allegations of fraud and corruption against him as one of the reasons for his suspension.

However, he remained Speaker. Premier Alan Winde, who is also the DA caucus leader in the legislature, said he had asked Mnqasela to step down as Speaker while the investigation continues.

It's the last thing one wants to be doing but I believe in due process, the rule of law and our Constitution. But when a whistleblower brought me very serious allegations, I then informed the Speaker of all the matters and said to him that if he is guilty, he should resign. Alan Winde, DA Caucus Leader - Western Cape Legislature

I also said I believe he should step aside while these are being investigated and he refused to do that and I then asked the party for permission to remove him from his seat while this investigation happens. Alan Winde, DA Caucus Leader - Western Cape Legislature

Winde would not elaborate on the exact nature of the allegations against Mnqasela, but said the protected disclosure he was handed was 500 pages long.

He said Mnqasela could not be allowed to be in a position where he can interfere with the investigation.