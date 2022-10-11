SA's under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary sets sights on new world record
- Cape Town's Amber Fillary set the world under-ice female freediving record in March this year
- The recovering addiction and mental health advocate now has her sights set on a new record and the announcement coincides with World Mental Health Day
- For her next record attempt, Amber hopes to swim a minimum of 100m in icy waters
She became the female world record holder for the longest swim under ice on a single breath earlier this year, and now plucky Capetonian Amber Fillary has her sights set on yet another record.
Not content with her record-breaking 90-metre swim in Norway in March, Fillary wants her new record to take her to a round 100.
100 meters, in ice cold waters, without any assistance - that's no wetsuit, no fins and no weight belt.
According to the mental health advocate and recovering addict, record-breaking is one habit she just can't seem to kick:
“The problem with setting records is that you always want to push yourself harder and further to see if you have what it takes to do more,” says Amber.
As part of her training to prepare for this attempt, Amber will be returning to the United Kingdom in November, to swim in the Tooting Bec Lido, a 91,44m outdoor pool.
It's one of Britain’s oldest open-air pools, and the same pool that Amber first experienced the thrill of ice swimming.
“I would regularly join the club members in breaking the ice and swimming in the freezing water. This is where my cold-water addiction started, as I experienced the amazing high you get from being in the icy water!”
“It is such an honour to be able to go back to where it all started and use the swim as part of my training for the new attempt,” says Fillary.
Fillary's announcement of her new world record hopes coincides with World Mental Health Day and Fillary herself has been very open about her lifelong battles with addictions and depression.
In 2021 she told Cape Talk that talking about mental health struggles helps remove the stigma around them.
My message is: Don't let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams.... No matter how hard things get, you can get through them. You can keep going.Amber Fillary, South African freediver and world record holder
In theory, with all the battles that I've had with my mental state, I shouldn't have been able to achieve the things I've achieved... Nothing is possible, that's what I'm showing.Amber Fillary, South African freediver and world record holder
RELATED:** Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and de**pression
Check out this video from Amber's March 2022 world record achievement in Norway:
Amber is currently looking for sponsors to join her on her next record attempt and has also set up a crowdfunding page to help with her funding - visit https://makeachamp.com/amberfillary
RELATED: Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming
Source : Flux Communications supplied
