[WATCH] Baboons escape the heat, enjoy impromptu pool party





There's nothing better than a refreshing dip on a hot day, and that applies whether you're man, woman or beast!

Check out this video posted to Facebook by Paul Hansen of Cape Town this weekend, showing a troop of cheeky baboons enjoying a dip in his pool.

The six-strong pack enjoy some high jinks and tomfoolery in the water before deciding they've perhaps overstayed their welcome, and darting off over a wall.

"We loved having them over for a pool party," wrote Hansen, adding, "they're regular visitors, but it's the first time they've taken a dip."

