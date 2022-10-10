[WATCH] Baboons escape the heat, enjoy impromptu pool party
There's nothing better than a refreshing dip on a hot day, and that applies whether you're man, woman or beast!
Check out this video posted to Facebook by Paul Hansen of Cape Town this weekend, showing a troop of cheeky baboons enjoying a dip in his pool.
The six-strong pack enjoy some high jinks and tomfoolery in the water before deciding they've perhaps overstayed their welcome, and darting off over a wall.
"We loved having them over for a pool party," wrote Hansen, adding, "they're regular visitors, but it's the first time they've taken a dip."
RELATED: Hahaha! Baboons stealing a bag out of a car go viral
Source : https://www.facebook.com/paul.hansen.180/videos/1143136669942454
More from Local
Eskom to suspend Stage 2 load shedding at midnight, and resume Monday afternoon
"The load shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings," the utility said in a statement.Read More
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni
Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience in the entertainment industry and the changes they would like to see.Read More
It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever'
Coca-Cola is going through with the plan to stop production of TaB, its first diet soft drink.Read More
Mother killed by stray bullet near kids' school, 2nd Belhar gun death this week
A 25-year old woman died when she was apparently hit by a stray bullet after dropping her two children off at their Belhar school.Read More
Body of baby found in Kraaifontein illegal dumpsite during cleaning operation
City of Cape Town workers have been offered counselling after making the gruesome discovery while working along Maroela Road in Kraaifontein.Read More
Loadshedding returns for City of Cape Town customers as Eskom implements Stage 2
The City of Cape Town is unable to generate additional capacity to protect against Stage 2 load shedding announced by Eskom on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to continue until further notice, says Eskom
"Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding," says Eskom.Read More
[VIDEO] Rescue operation saves seal after 2 weeks marooned in CPT dry dock
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA acted quickly when they were alerted to a seal in distress in the dry dock at Cape Town harbour.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.Read More