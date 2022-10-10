Will sending drug addicts to a farm for six months help rehabilitate them?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Shaun Shelly, researcher and chairperson of the South African Network of People who Use Drugs, on the Gauteng Premier's plan to send nyaope addicts to a state farm for six months for rehabilitation.
*Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says his plan for drug addicts is to send them to a state-owned farm for six months to rehabilitate them.* Lesufi did not elaborate on whether addicts would volunteer for rehabilitation or if they would be forced to go to the farm.**
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has some bold and ambitious plans to improve the lot of his province's 16 million citizens.
From eradicating informal settlements to dealing with the surge in drug use, specifically nyaope, among young people.
It's the latter that has some experts worried. Lesufi said on Friday that nyaope users would be taken off the streets and sent to a state farm to undergo rehabilitation for six months.
He didn't say how he was going to get them there and, more importantly, what was going to happen to them on those farms and who was going to fund all of this.Shaun Shelly, Chairperson - South African Network of People who Use Drugs
Shaun Shelly, from the South African Network of People who Use Drugs, says forcing people to rehabilitate is unconstitutional.
Everybody's got rights and I think that this kind of thing is dangerous as a precedent because it would seem immensely attractive to some people, perhaps families that are struggling with this to have some relief from the problems. The person might even be coerced into going.Shaun Shelly, Chairperson - South African Network of People who Use Drugs
Therapeutic communities like these do not have a good history around the world and in South Africa. We've seen lots of people die in places like these, be treated badly and it becomes almost forced labour camps.Shaun Shelly, Chairperson - South African Network of People who Use Drugs
Shelly suggests a community-oriented approach, which takes into consideration all the fundamental problems which drive people to drug use.
There's a great failure of the state in addressing some of the fundamental issues that cause people to become dependent on drugs like the lack of economic opportunities, the conditions that they grow up in.Shaun Shelly, Chairperson - South African Network of People who Use Drugs
Lack of choices is often what drives people to drug dependency. We need to create solution in communities instead of outside of communities.Shaun Shelly, Chairperson - South African Network of People who Use Drugs
Source : 702
More from Local
Eskom to suspend Stage 2 load shedding at midnight, and resume Monday afternoon
"The load shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings," the utility said in a statement.Read More
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni
Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience in the entertainment industry and the changes they would like to see.Read More
It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever'
Coca-Cola is going through with the plan to stop production of TaB, its first diet soft drink.Read More
Mother killed by stray bullet near kids' school, 2nd Belhar gun death this week
A 25-year old woman died when she was apparently hit by a stray bullet after dropping her two children off at their Belhar school.Read More
Body of baby found in Kraaifontein illegal dumpsite during cleaning operation
City of Cape Town workers have been offered counselling after making the gruesome discovery while working along Maroela Road in Kraaifontein.Read More
Loadshedding returns for City of Cape Town customers as Eskom implements Stage 2
The City of Cape Town is unable to generate additional capacity to protect against Stage 2 load shedding announced by Eskom on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to continue until further notice, says Eskom
"Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding," says Eskom.Read More
[VIDEO] Rescue operation saves seal after 2 weeks marooned in CPT dry dock
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA acted quickly when they were alerted to a seal in distress in the dry dock at Cape Town harbour.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.Read More