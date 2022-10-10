Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine of terrorism after a powerful explosion damaged a bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Putin opened the 19-kilometre-long bridge, Europe’s longest, to much fanfare in 2018.

Putin bombed cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, during Monday rush hour in apparent revenge attacks for the strike on the bridge, a key supply route for the Russian army in Ukraine.

"Russia can only respond by directly killing terrorists, as is the custom elsewhere in the world. This is what Russian citizens expect," said Russian Security Council deputy chairperson Dmitry Medvedev.

© melnyk58/123rf.com

There are long lines of cars trying to leave Crimea… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Is it terrorism if you’re at war? … It feels like they attacked a Russian thing, but… if it's connecting Ukraine to Russia, whose is it? Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen.