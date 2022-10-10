Collusion and corruption behind increase in kidnappings: Crime-fighting activist
Clarence Ford spoke to Hanif Loonat, crime-fighting activist, about the rise in kidnappings in Cape Town.
- Anichka Penev, the Ukrainian woman kidnapped outside her husband's factory in Blackheath, Cape Town in late September, was reunited with her family on Friday night, 8 October.
- Police would not release details of Penev's release.
Kidnappings are increasing at an alarming rate in Cape Town and crime-fighting activist, Hanif Loonat, said the numbers might be higher as only around 40% of kidnappings are reported.
Ukrainian Anichka Penev was one of the latest victims. A video of her being kidnapped from her luxury vehicle outside the gates of her husband's factory in Blackheath, Cape Town went viral.
Loonat said he was contacted by Penev's husband shortly after the kidnapping. He advised the husband before police stepped in.
He said without the help of communities and elements within the criminal justice system, these syndicates would not be so successful in their operations.
The police are not taking us seriously. One of the reasons I can bravely say is there's collusion, inefficiency and corruption within the criminal justice system. As long as we are going to be silent and scared, they're going to continue benefitting illicitly from our silence.Hanif Loonat, Crime-Fighting Activist
We showed them photos of who we are suspecting and a few individuals who are actually in the investigating teams doing these crimes.Hanif Loonat, Crime-Fighting Activist
Police have not released any details about Penev's case, and said the circumstances of her kidnapping were still under investigation.
Loonat says he will continue speaking out against criminal elements, whether they're in communities or government and their agencies.
This, despite threats to his life.
Someone has to speak out. We need to speak. Let's stop being cowards. In our silence, we are allowing our people to be massacred and exploited... It's not about me, it's about my people.Hanif Loonat, Crime-Fighting Activist
Source : https://twitter.com/Abramjee/status/1575471189555806208/photo/1
