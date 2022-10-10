There was no 'bugging device' in Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s car
Clarence Ford interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 1:27).
The “bugging device” Eskom CEO André de Ruyter found under the seat of his Volvo last week turned out to be something far more innocent: a panic button of a pre-fitted tracking system.
Volvo provided the clarification after a Sunday Times report that De Ruyter found a sophisticated spying device while cleaning his car.
RELATED: Load shedding is less severe in Cape Town than in the rest of South Africa. Here's why...
Experts are saying it ain’t a bugging device…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
It made me laugh… When you look at the pictures… bugging devices are really small, aren’t they? They’re not whole circuit boards!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman - scroll up to listen (skip to 1:27).
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
