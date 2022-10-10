Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge going hungry thanks to 3D laser detector
She's affectionately known locally as “Bridget” or “Biddy”, and even has her own Facebook page.
Muizenberg's famous "truck-eating bridge" has become famous (or perhaps infamous) over the years, for the number of trucks which get stuck within her confines.
But now, it seems, she may have had her seemingly insatiable appetite suppressed, at least that what's the latest figures show.
Read: Finally a solution to the Muizenberg truck-eating bridge
In 2018, the City of Cape Town installed a 3D laser detection system at the railway bridge, to prevent vehicles from crashing into it, and it seems to have helped.
Recent statistics confirm that since the system was installed, the number of incidents has decreased from 43 in 2020 to 26 in 2021 and 9 in the year to date.
"Should it detect that a vehicle in the turning lane is higher than 2.5 m from the road surface, a warning system is triggered at the intersection with Atlantic Road – a signboard with high-power LED lights will flash for about 30 seconds, indicating to the driver that their vehicle is too high to cross underneath the railway bridge," explains the City of Cape Town.
Previously, drivers had even been photographed trying to deflate the tyres of their vehicles after getting caught underneath the low-level structure.
The Bridge. Unknowable. Undefeated. Apparently Invisible :D. Hope no one got hurt. Not my pic pic.twitter.com/r6fjeX9kDU' #MuizenbergImprovementDistrict (@Muizenberg) November 16, 2015
We have tried various options to reduce the frequency of incidents involving over-height trucks from crashing into the bridge and the laser detection system is certainly the best solution.Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT
Before this system was in place, a number of trucks got stuck under this bridge, sometimes two trucks in one dayCouncillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT
RELATED: A truck is stuck under a bridge in Muizenberg… you’ve heard it all before right?
More from Local
Eskom to suspend Stage 2 load shedding at midnight, and resume Monday afternoon
"The load shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings," the utility said in a statement.Read More
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni
Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience in the entertainment industry and the changes they would like to see.Read More
It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever'
Coca-Cola is going through with the plan to stop production of TaB, its first diet soft drink.Read More
Mother killed by stray bullet near kids' school, 2nd Belhar gun death this week
A 25-year old woman died when she was apparently hit by a stray bullet after dropping her two children off at their Belhar school.Read More
Body of baby found in Kraaifontein illegal dumpsite during cleaning operation
City of Cape Town workers have been offered counselling after making the gruesome discovery while working along Maroela Road in Kraaifontein.Read More
Loadshedding returns for City of Cape Town customers as Eskom implements Stage 2
The City of Cape Town is unable to generate additional capacity to protect against Stage 2 load shedding announced by Eskom on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to continue until further notice, says Eskom
"Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding," says Eskom.Read More
[VIDEO] Rescue operation saves seal after 2 weeks marooned in CPT dry dock
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA acted quickly when they were alerted to a seal in distress in the dry dock at Cape Town harbour.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.Read More