SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding

Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience i... 16 October 2022 9:27 AM
It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever' Coca-Cola is going through with the plan to stop production of TaB, its first diet soft drink. 15 October 2022 4:12 PM
Mother killed by stray bullet near kids' school, 2nd Belhar gun death this week A 25-year old woman died when she was apparently hit by a stray bullet after dropping her two children off at their Belhar school. 15 October 2022 3:05 PM
View all Local
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership' The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not. 15 October 2022 11:57 AM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC prob... 15 October 2022 8:26 AM
25 things that happened in 1997 - the year CapeTalk was launched We're celebrating our 25th birthday today and have gone back to find 25 historic moments from 1997 that had everyone talking. 14 October 2022 5:51 AM
View all Politics
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe’s ailing economies, but Europe would rather not take it. 14 October 2022 10:39 AM
View all Business
'SA increasingly risks being left off digital nomads’ travel bucket lists' Namibia became the latest country to roll out a digital nomad visa to international travellers. 15 October 2022 2:53 PM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why free-to-air platforms need full access to broadcast national sporting events Sports has the power to connect a nation, particularly during events featuring major national teams. 13 October 2022 11:56 AM
A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Here is the ultimate checklist for this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon runners to tick off before hitting the road. 12 October 2022 12:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
View all Sport
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed f... 11 October 2022 1:54 PM
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 2:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Lester talks to 'CyclingMikey' in UK, who bust Guy Ritchie for traffic offence Lester chats to Cycling Mikey all the way from London about his mission. 14 October 2022 10:57 AM
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020. 13 October 2022 7:12 PM
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar. 13 October 2022 5:40 PM
View all World
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding

10 October 2022 2:55 PM
by Sifiso Zulu
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
World Mental Health day

After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non-stop power cuts are having on our minds.

OPINION

Imagine coming home from a nine-hour work shift and the lights immediately go off as you unlock the front door.

Or maybe you don't have to imagine - it's probably happened to you too.

Loadshedding has been the most severe by far this year, resulting in many extreme consequences.

We know just how much it's caused economic setbacks. But the impact of loadshedding on our social lives and mental health has been largely underreported.

I was at work on Saturday, 17 September 2022, when what seemed like a readily available Eskom statement was distributed on the power utility's media WhatsApp group. "Due to the breakdown of generating units overnight, stage 5 loadshedding will regretfully be implemented until 5:00 on Monday.”

I've become anxious each time I see a text from that group because there's no telling how bad it's going to get.

Being the daily bearer of this bad news on the radio is anxiety-inducing enough.

I went on to Twitter right after the announcement and there was an immediate flurry of reaction ranging from frustration to confusion. Many people wanted to know what exactly stage five would be and how it would affect their lives. Everyone was already predicting that things would get worse.

I don't think much work has been done to assess the psychological consequences these power cuts have on people. This question came to mind when my own mental strength was tested - the day I walked into my flat right at the same time as the power went off.

I panicked and my mind and heart started racing as I tried to work out what I should do in this dark and confined space, illuminated only by a cellphone light with its battery power diminishing by the minute.

Feelings of loneliness and despair were amplified and many thoughts began to circle in my head.

Do I jump from my balcony? I was spared from that mystery for now.

Do I call friends or family and lament this situation? But what happens when if the battery runs out while I'm calling around? I've got three more hours to go before the lights come back on and I need to preserve the little cellphone torch so that I'm not in complete darkness.

One might argue that we should, by now, have resources readily available to plan our lives around loadshedding. But it's not quite as easy when you're mostly set in your ways and are used to your daily life being on a certain trajectory.

I personally don't want to rearrange my life in line with the loadshedding schedule. It makes me feel like my freedoms are limited.

The negative impact of loadshedding on material economics has long reared its ugly head but the verdict on the psychological assault is still out.

As reported here by World Health Organization, there was a link between the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased anxiety and depression levels as the virus ignited fears of loss and isolation.

So too do the constant power cuts, which spark concerns of unpredictability in everyday life, heightening a lot of distress and worry as people get concerned about their devices and appliances, how they're going to get a meal together with 30 minutes till the next outage, and general fatigue and feelings of helplessness.

The world is steadily crawling from the pandemic that rattled and changed life as we had known it. With rolling power outages, one wonders if we will ever catch a break.

How do we gather our mental strength amid this treacherous systemic concept of loadshedding?

What's the outlet for people who suffer from anxiety and depression at a time like this?

Whatever the answer is (or lack of solution), I hope we are all able to get out of this with our mental strength still intact.

10 October marks World Mental Health Day Sifiso Zulu is a news anchor at Eyewitness News


This article first appeared on EWN : SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding




10 October 2022 2:55 PM
by Sifiso Zulu
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
World Mental Health day

More from Opinion

'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability

14 October 2022 1:58 PM

With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

13 October 2022 12:53 PM

Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© malsveta/123rf.com

'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'

12 October 2022 12:15 PM

The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Courier Guy ad posted on Facebook (From PKs to pronunciation class!) @TheCourierGuy

[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero

11 October 2022 7:25 PM

The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a Xhosa click.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mangostar/123rf.com

Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind

11 October 2022 5:23 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'

11 October 2022 1:30 PM

Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pjirawat/123rf.com

New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 11:52 AM

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms'. Picture: Supplied

'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp

7 October 2022 11:11 AM

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wavemovies/123rf

Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business

6 October 2022 8:39 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa

6 October 2022 3:57 AM

It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

SA artist Babsy Mlangeniwill be performing at the We Can Arts Festival on Saturday 22 October 2022. Picture: Supplied.

Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni

16 October 2022 9:27 AM

Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience in the entertainment industry and the changes they would like to see.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from TaB "goodbye" ad posted by Coca-Cola @cocacolasouthafrica

It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever'

15 October 2022 4:12 PM

Coca-Cola is going through with the plan to stop production of TaB, its first diet soft drink.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

'SA increasingly risks being left off digital nomads’ travel bucket lists'

15 October 2022 2:53 PM

Namibia became the latest country to roll out a digital nomad visa to international travellers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Cape fur seal rescue from Cape Town harbour dry dock posted by Cape of Good Hope SPCA

[VIDEO] Rescue operation saves seal after 2 weeks marooned in CPT dry dock

15 October 2022 10:50 AM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA acted quickly when they were alerted to a seal in distress in the dry dock at Cape Town harbour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Marijana/Pixabay.com

Mammograms ensure the greatest chance of survival from breast cancer

15 October 2022 10:48 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Dr Peter Schoub, Board Member of the Breast Imaging Society of South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African opera star Pretty Yende. Picture: @PrettyYende/Twitter.

SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France

15 October 2022 9:36 AM

The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stamp printed in the US dedicated to Harry Potter shows Robbie Coltrane as Reubus Hagrid @ neftali77/123rf.com

Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72

15 October 2022 8:43 AM

Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability

14 October 2022 1:58 PM

With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clair Bolus who will be running at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon for The Hope Exchange. Picture: facebook.com/TheHopeExchange.org

This Capetonian is running the Sanlam Marathon to help the homeless

14 October 2022 1:50 PM

Claire Bolus is a twenty-five-year-old Capetonian running for charity at Sunday's 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here are the road closures for this weekend's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Local

Mammograms ensure the greatest chance of survival from breast cancer

Lifestyle

Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title

Sport

EWN Highlights

Dis-Chem's moratorium on white staff illegal and discriminatory, says Solidarity

16 October 2022 3:18 PM

Diepsloot residents' fears over crime surge after deadly church attack

16 October 2022 2:34 PM

Eskom to suspend Stage 2 load shedding at midnight, and resume Monday afternoon

16 October 2022 1:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA