Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in the running to become one of world's top 6 'majors'
- Approximately 18 000 runners are expected at the 2022 edition of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.
- The race is a candidate for selection to be part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, alongside six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world.
- The candidacy comes with a revised route that will see traffic interruptions in some areas.
CAPE TOWN: Cape Town's Sanlam Marathon is in the running to be named one of top six marathons in world.
This year will be the first time the race is being considered for selection to be part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.
The evaluation process will continue over the next three years and if successful, Cape Town will become part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors in 2025, joining Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York.
The Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) is a series of six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world - and features the six-star system and the Six Star Medal - 'marathon running’s greatest prize', for runners who have completed all six marathons in the majors.
The Sanlam Cape Town marathon, takes place this Sunday, 16 October.
The flagship marathon will be preceded by 10km and 5km peace runs as well as the two trail runs on Saturday.
"The candidacy comes with a revised route that will see traffic interruptions in some areas" says the City of Cape Town.
The start of the race has moved from Fritz Sonneberg Road (in front of DHL Stadium) to Helen Suzman Boulevard.
And for the first time ever, athletes will be running on the elevated freeway and the N2, to join the Southern Suburbs.
There will be temporary and rolling road closures in the Green Point and Sea Point areas on Saturday.
The complete list of road closures is available here.
You can also view the live road closures map on race day here.
RELATED: Here are the road closures for this weekend's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52532304_marathon-running-in-the-light-of-evening.html?vti=ncnlgcurb4se2lmk65-1-18
More from Local
Eskom to suspend Stage 2 load shedding at midnight, and resume Monday afternoon
"The load shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings," the utility said in a statement.Read More
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni
Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience in the entertainment industry and the changes they would like to see.Read More
It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever'
Coca-Cola is going through with the plan to stop production of TaB, its first diet soft drink.Read More
Mother killed by stray bullet near kids' school, 2nd Belhar gun death this week
A 25-year old woman died when she was apparently hit by a stray bullet after dropping her two children off at their Belhar school.Read More
Body of baby found in Kraaifontein illegal dumpsite during cleaning operation
City of Cape Town workers have been offered counselling after making the gruesome discovery while working along Maroela Road in Kraaifontein.Read More
Loadshedding returns for City of Cape Town customers as Eskom implements Stage 2
The City of Cape Town is unable to generate additional capacity to protect against Stage 2 load shedding announced by Eskom on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to continue until further notice, says Eskom
"Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding," says Eskom.Read More
[VIDEO] Rescue operation saves seal after 2 weeks marooned in CPT dry dock
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA acted quickly when they were alerted to a seal in distress in the dry dock at Cape Town harbour.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.Read More