What it's really like working at UCT's Law Clinic
Pippa Hudson speaks to candidate attorneys at the University of Cape Town's Law Clinic, Ruth Stein and Sisipho Zivelisile , about what it's like to work at the university's law clinic.
Though it may not appear as glamorous as shows like Suits make it appear, it is one of humankind's most paramount professions.
This is particularly apparent when issues such human rights violations, discrimination and exploitation is concerned.
Neither Stein nor Zivelisile decided on law as their first choice, but they both are deeply passionate about what they do and the impact it can have on society.
Here's what they had to say about working at the UCT Law Clinic.
[UCT Law Clinic] is just a warm environment, it's very welcoming to the people that work there, to the clients that come in... Here, what we do is help people who otherwise don't have access to justice, who don't have access to the law... So, it feels like you're doing something meaningful and something worthwhile.Ruth Stein, candidate attorney
[When I started practicing law] I felt depressed... but what I've learned, especially from our clients, I learn a lot from our clients because they go through all these things, but they still show up with a very bold face, like, they're strong, they're very optimistic about life. So, that helps me remain optimistic, as well. I've learned a lot from our clients, more than anything else.Sisipho Zivelisile, candidate attorney
We're such a small firm that sometimes we end up forming intimate relationships with your clients.Sisipho Zivelisile, candidate attorney
The law is so restrictive. We can only help so many people... Like Sisipho said, the clinic is small. It's hard not to form personal connections with people.Ruth Stein, candidate attorney
Scroll up for the full interview.
