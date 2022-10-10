[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?





Lester Kiewit interviews Andrew Donaldson of the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town.

What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa?

Are YOU middleclass?

South Africa is the world’s most unequal country, and most people get their place in the income distribution wrong.

In response, the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) at UCT's School of Economics created an income comparison tool to help people get a realistic sense of where they stand compared to their compatriots.

According to SALDRU research:

50% of South Africans are chronically poor

20% belong to the “stable middleclass”

4% belong to the “elite”

11% are transiently poor

15% belong to the “vulnerable middleclass"

[Middleclass] you’re thriving… but there’s a life you aspire to that you can’t afford… You’re well-off compared to the majority… but there’s more you want for your family… Andrew Donaldson, School of Economics - University of Cape Town

Professional people, people who drive themselves to work… don’t think of themselves as rich, but when they use the [income comparison] tool… they’re often surprised how well-off they are relative to the majority… Andrew Donaldson, School of Economics - University of Cape Town

If you have a secure job, you live in a suburb… even if you’re battling… you’re well-off relative to the majority of the population… Andrew Donaldson, School of Economics - University of Cape Town

