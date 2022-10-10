Government's suggestions to avoid grey-listing could be problematic to NPOs
- The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is a global money-laundering and terrorist-financing watchdog.
- The FATF sets international standards that aim to prevent illegal activities and the harm they cause to society.
- Greylisting will have dire consequences for the economy, as it will hamper SA's ability to attract investment.
- Government's proposal is to have all NPOs register in order to be granted approval to operate.
South Africa is facing the likelihood of being greylisted by the global financial watchdog, The Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
This is due to the country’s ability to enforce regulations that are in place to prevent financial crimes, and to investigate and successfully prosecute such fraudulent activities.
One way in which government believes it can avoid that, is by forcing the registration of all non-profits with the NPO Directorate.
William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa says this could be detrimental to NPOs.
The problem is that registration of NPOs around the world is used as a means of repression. It's used as a means of stopping people that are unpopular from critiquing and criticising various states.William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa
If you've got a dance club in your area, a residents association, all of these things from small to large, from high risk to low risk, all of them are going to have to register.William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa
...you're forcing entities who have no threat of raising or being involved in terrorist financing to comply with certain things.William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa
Listen to the audio for more.
