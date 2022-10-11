Ukraine attack on Russia-annexed Crimea ‘a symbol of seizure of Crimea’- Expert





CAPE TOWN - At least one security expert said the explosive attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge which links Crimea to Russia on Saturday was a symbol of seizure of Crimea.

Russia invaded and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Keir Giles, a security expert on issues affecting Russia added that while Ukrainians are not being forthcoming about the recent attack, it is still a mystery how they targeted the strategically important bridge and it shows their sophistication and demonstrates new capabilities.

“The victory that they have scored in terms of not just the military but also the psychological impact because it was such a symbol of that seizure of Crimea, a seizure of a part of Ukraine. Keir Giles, Security expert on issues affecting Russia

As a result, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine, which Giles notes as "not a surprise".

Russia unleashed a series of deadly attacks on cities across Ukraine on Monday, hitting the heart of the country's capital, Kyiv.

Six people were killed and 51 injured in the capital and at least 11 people were dead and 64 injured, according to NBC News, which has not confirmed the numbers.

He described Russia’s retaliation as genocidal conflict that aims to destroy Ukraine rather than conquer it.

We knew they would retaliate in a devastating manner and just the intent to cause as much destruction, harm and misery as much as they can. Keir Giles, Security expert on issues affecting Russia

