SA delegation attend New York seminar to convince investors of SA's potential

Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience i... 16 October 2022 9:27 AM
It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever' Coca-Cola is going through with the plan to stop production of TaB, its first diet soft drink. 15 October 2022 4:12 PM
Mother killed by stray bullet near kids' school, 2nd Belhar gun death this week A 25-year old woman died when she was apparently hit by a stray bullet after dropping her two children off at their Belhar school. 15 October 2022 3:05 PM
View all Local
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership' The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not. 15 October 2022 11:57 AM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC prob... 15 October 2022 8:26 AM
25 things that happened in 1997 - the year CapeTalk was launched We're celebrating our 25th birthday today and have gone back to find 25 historic moments from 1997 that had everyone talking. 14 October 2022 5:51 AM
View all Politics
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe’s ailing economies, but Europe would rather not take it. 14 October 2022 10:39 AM
View all Business
'SA increasingly risks being left off digital nomads’ travel bucket lists' Namibia became the latest country to roll out a digital nomad visa to international travellers. 15 October 2022 2:53 PM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why free-to-air platforms need full access to broadcast national sporting events Sports has the power to connect a nation, particularly during events featuring major national teams. 13 October 2022 11:56 AM
A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Here is the ultimate checklist for this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon runners to tick off before hitting the road. 12 October 2022 12:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
View all Sport
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed f... 11 October 2022 1:54 PM
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground. 8 October 2022 2:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Lester talks to 'CyclingMikey' in UK, who bust Guy Ritchie for traffic offence Lester chats to Cycling Mikey all the way from London about his mission. 14 October 2022 10:57 AM
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020. 13 October 2022 7:12 PM
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar. 13 October 2022 5:40 PM
View all World
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SA delegation attend New York seminar to convince investors of SA's potential

10 October 2022 5:34 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
leila fourie
SA Macro Seminar

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at JSE.

- JSE and an SA delegation are attending an SA Macro seminar in New York.

- The seminar is a investor roadshow to convince investors of South Africa's financial potential.

- The delegation faces a difficult task given the country's weakening economy and issues like corruption and loadshedding

© innakot/123rf.com
© innakot/123rf.com

Convincing international investors of South Africa's financial potential might seem like a futile task, given the economic problems the country faces at present.

It's not only the poor state of the economy, but other challenges like corruption and loadshedding will also be a hindrance in persuading investors that their money is safe in South Africa.

Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter is part of the South African delegation addressing the SA Macro seminar in New York city. De Ruyter is joining the conference via video link up, remaining in South Africa to sort out the power crisis as the country enters a fifth consecutive week of power cuts.

Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE says it's not all doom and gloom for South Africa, despite the mounting challenges the country faces.

...when we compare ourselves to the challenges that others are facing in other emerging markets, our country doesn't look quite as bad...

Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE

Certainly we have severe energy constraints, we do have a rise in the cost of living. The two key topics have been around inflation and unlocking the Eskom situation.

Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE

...there is a growing sense of comfort and confidence that the implementation that was promised years back will be improving.

Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE

All eyes are on government. All eyes are Eskom in their ability to execute on their promises.

Dr Leila Fourie, CEO at the JSE

Listen to the interview for more.




10 October 2022 5:34 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
leila fourie
SA Macro Seminar

More from Business

Image of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss @ wirestock/123rf.com

UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'

15 October 2022 11:57 AM

The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids

14 October 2022 12:58 PM

It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© boggy22/123rf.com

Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million

14 October 2022 11:41 AM

Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rokastenys/123rf.com

Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession

14 October 2022 10:39 AM

Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe’s ailing economies, but Europe would rather not take it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'

13 October 2022 8:44 PM

Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, and quickly.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bain & Company. © monticello/123rf.com

Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'

13 October 2022 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens

13 October 2022 5:40 PM

The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money, home loan. Image: Pixabay

Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage

13 October 2022 4:52 PM

If your building insurance premium is bundled with your bond repayment, you could end up paying more without realising it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking'

13 October 2022 1:54 PM

No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it?

13 October 2022 12:53 PM

Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here are the road closures for this weekend's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Local

Mammograms ensure the greatest chance of survival from breast cancer

Lifestyle

Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title

Sport

EWN Highlights

Dis-Chem's moratorium on white staff illegal and discriminatory, says Solidarity

16 October 2022 3:18 PM

Diepsloot residents' fears over crime surge after deadly church attack

16 October 2022 2:34 PM

Eskom to suspend Stage 2 load shedding at midnight, and resume Monday afternoon

16 October 2022 1:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA