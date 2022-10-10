[REVIEW] Here's why the Sonos Sub Mini is worth every cent of its R11K price-tag
- Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer costs R11 000
- The subwoofer prevents buzzes, distortion and other interferences to the audio
- Sub Mini takes over the lower frequencies of the audio
What?! R11,000 for a speaker? Madness you say!
But is the Sonos Sub Mini worth spending all that money on?
Well, according to one review, if you’re asking the question, you’ve probably never used a Sonos speaker before.
The Sonos Sub Mini possesses two inward-facing 6in woofers which helps prevent buzzes and distortion on the audio.
Sonos’ Trueplay also lets the sub tune itself to the room and the location it’s in if you have a compatible iOS device.
Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios has been using one at home, and has been left utterly impressed by its quality.
Sonos is the one company that has cracked design, in a way that Apple have, and they've cracked simplicity of usage.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
It's literally plug and play. And there's a reason that Sonos is the gold standard for this, because they do this really well.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
...completely wireless, and it just works like a dream.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million
Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).Read More
Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession
Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe’s ailing economies, but Europe would rather not take it.Read More
'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'
Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, and quickly.'Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens
The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar.Read More
Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage
If your building insurance premium is bundled with your bond repayment, you could end up paying more without realising it.Read More
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking'
No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa.Read More