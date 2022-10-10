[REVIEW] Here's why the Sonos Sub Mini is worth every cent of its R11K price-tag





- Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer costs R11 000

- The subwoofer prevents buzzes, distortion and other interferences to the audio

- Sub Mini takes over the lower frequencies of the audio

What?! R11,000 for a speaker? Madness you say!

But is the Sonos Sub Mini worth spending all that money on?

Well, according to one review, if you’re asking the question, you’ve probably never used a Sonos speaker before.

The Sonos Sub Mini possesses two inward-facing 6in woofers which helps prevent buzzes and distortion on the audio.

Sonos’ Trueplay also lets the sub tune itself to the room and the location it’s in if you have a compatible iOS device.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios has been using one at home, and has been left utterly impressed by its quality.

Sonos is the one company that has cracked design, in a way that Apple have, and they've cracked simplicity of usage. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

It's literally plug and play. And there's a reason that Sonos is the gold standard for this, because they do this really well. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

...completely wireless, and it just works like a dream. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

Listen to the audio for more.