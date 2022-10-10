SA economy can't afford a strike at Transnet says Steel & Engineering Federation
- Transnet employees have downed tools over a wage dispute.
- Port operations have come to a standstill as a result.
- The industrial action is estimated to be costing South Africa at least R6bn a day
The strike by employees at Transnet’s port and rail operations is likely to cost the economy billions of rand, something it can ill afford says the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.
Transnet employees are in a dispute over wage increases.
Transnet has had to suspend all activity in its ports, which has slowed down imports and exports, and as a result has impacted sectors and industries reliant on the ports daily operations.
Experts estimate that the industrial action is costing the economy us much as R6bn a day.
What is worrying us, is that this happens at the worst time...when the economy is struggling to recover.Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa
From a steel point of view, 30% of our total production is exports, with half of that being seaborne trade....It puts a real risk on the ability to export those products.Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa
Any disruption, of which Transnet is a very big player of the movement of the inputs and outputs of our market, disruptions to those complicated value chains are often very difficult to recover from.Tafadzwa Chibanguza, COO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million
Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).Read More
Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession
Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe’s ailing economies, but Europe would rather not take it.Read More
'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'
Business can't be kept quiet anymore, says the South African Association of Freight Forwarders' Juanita Maree. 'We need reform, and quickly.'Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens
The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar.Read More
Check what you're paying for homeowners insurance, esp if linked to a mortgage
If your building insurance premium is bundled with your bond repayment, you could end up paying more without realising it.Read More
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking'
No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa.Read More