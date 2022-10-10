Streaming issues? Report here
"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate

10 October 2022 7:23 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Other People's Money
Stoan Seate

Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.

- Stoan Seate is a South African kwaito musician best known for being part of the kwaito band, Bongo Maffin.

- He's also an accomplished actor and television presenter.

- Seate says he learnt a lot about money as he and his band mates shot to fame in the late 1990's.

- His biggest regret is not having a tertiary qualification.

265247259-967373360521970-7015572116776701233-njpg

Tshepo Seate, better known as Stoan Seate to his fans and followers is a South African kwaito musician, actor and television presenter who found fame as a member of one of South Africa's most successful music groups, Bongo Maffin.

He's also been a regular on our TV screens since the early 2000's, with roles in shows like Soul Buddyz and the host of the music show Afro Café.

Being a member of the popular band Bongo Maffin has allowed Seate to carve out a successful career in the entertainment world, something that continues to pay his bills to this day, almost 25 years since the band's smash hit Thath'isgubhu.

He says he learnt a lot about life and money as he and his band mates shot to fame in the late 1990's and throughout the 2000's.

He shared his personal money habits with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Royalties are a key part of your career. If you don't take care of your royalties, then you're going to have a very short career.

Stoan Seate, SA musician & TV personality

With publishing, if you do the admin in the early stages, then it does take care of you. I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's.

Stoan Seate, SA musician & TV personality

My one regret...I should've gone to varsity for business management...gone to varsity for art studies, because then you don't waste time being educated by mistakes.

Stoan Seate, SA musician & TV personality

Listen to the audio for more.




10 October 2022 7:23 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Other People's Money
Stoan Seate

'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala

3 October 2022 6:23 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.

Image Credit: Andile Mazwai on LinkedIn

'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'

20 September 2022 7:20 PM

Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.

'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe

12 September 2022 6:38 PM

Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk

I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley

25 August 2022 7:42 PM

Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.

Image courtesy of Fiona Ramsay, Facebook

Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars

17 August 2022 7:18 PM

Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.

Hulisani Ravele live from San Lameer in Southbroom for the 947 Weekend Breakfast

'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances

15 August 2022 6:45 PM

Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Proteas' Temba Bavuma. Picture: @OfficialCSA.

'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

25 July 2022 7:03 PM

Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.

A screengrab of Casac’s Lawson Naidoo making submissions at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 27 February 2019.

'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view

18 July 2022 7:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.

Lions Group chief executive officer, Rudolf Straeuli. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli

5 July 2022 5:33 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.

Songezo Zibi at the launch of the Rivonia Circle on Wednesday, 25 May 2022. Picture: Supplied

'Avoid credit if you can help it' - Songezo Zibi shares his financial secrets

28 June 2022 4:37 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Songezo Zibi, chairperson at Rivonia Circle, about his personal money habits and financial secrets.

