Electricity metre tampering costing Eskom and municipalities dearly
- Electricity box tampering is prevalent in urban areas
- South Africa loses almost R25bn in revenue due to electricity metre tampering
- Tampering can be easily detected by authorities, but also bypassed by criminals
Eskom and municipalities lose about R25bn in revenue every year due to electricity metre tampering.
Municipalities, which distribute power to households and businesses, lose about two-thirds of that.
With the high cost of power in South Africa, many utility customers are resorting to tampering to reduce their electricity bills.
It is highly risky and very dangerous.
The prevalence of tampering has been brought to light after three men were jailed for demanding bribes from someone who had tampered with their electricity metre.
One of the men was a Mbombela municipal employee.
Africa Melane spoke to Prof Sampson Mamphweli, director of the Centre for Renewable Energy Studies at the Stellenbosch University.
It's a big problem, mainly in urban areas. In some cases, people tap into the feed lines from the poles into their houses. They also tamper with the metres and bypass them so they don't read and they get into breakers that feed into the homes.Sampson Mamphweli, Director - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies
This method of tampering is easily detectable by the municipality and power utility by assessing an analogue meter or digital meter for those on prepaid electricity.
When a household does not buy power, officials are sent to check the problem and they can easily detect the problem. Because there are so many people doing this, it can go for two years without being detected.Sampson Mamphweli, Director - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies
Mamphweli said while technology has been developed to make electricity boxes tamper-proof, criminals have have learned how to bypass this.
When you have a tamper-proof metre, people bypass it from the back. They connect on the line feeding into the house before it gets to the metre itself. It becomes very difficult to deal with this as they're tapping into the feeder line and go directly into the second breakers.Sampson Mamphweli, Director - Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/electricity_meter.html?oriSearch=electricity+metre&sti=nriamnvdmgzq4epc1u|&mediapopup=92478476
