What's at play ahead of the by-elections?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Wayne Sussman, elections analyst, about by-elections happening in parts of the country.
- Several by-elections are taking place this week.
- In by-elections, voter turnout can be quite high.
- The stakes are high for political parties
All eyes will be on the Cederberg district, which has a hung council after last year's local government elections..
The future of the municipality depends on who wins the ward up for grabs there.
Lester Kiewit spoke to elections analyst Wayne Sussman about this week's by-elections and the implications for political parties.
In many by-elections, the turnout has been higher than the record low turnout in the local government elections last year. This points to the fact that voters are seeing the importance of showing up in these elections.Wayne Sussman, Elections Analyst
With more areas becoming hotly contested, political parties are strengthening their political machinery on the ground.
We know the ANC has its elective conference in December. We see in Lamberts Bay that Gwede Mantashe, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Helen Zille and Gayton McKenzie are all campaigning there. They know the stakes are high. It's one thing to spar with someone on social media, but pulling out a victory is more important.Wayne Sussman, Elections Analyst
A by-election victory in Lamberts Bay will not determine the outcome of the provincial elections in 2024. However, if your party does well, your activists will be motivated and they'll build more momentum. That's why parties are putting so much effort into these by-elections.Wayne Sussman, Elections Analyst
In the City of Cape Town, Ward 5 will be close watched.
The Democratic Alliance has strengthened its foothold in that ward with an 88% win in the last election. The ANC will not be contesting here.
This is the ward where Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has spent most of his life and where the ACDP churches do the best in the city. The DA should win this comfortably tomorrow, but can the ACDP get 10% of the vote and can they use this as a platform on the road to 2024? So tomorrow is about the DA and the ACDP, whereas Lamberts Bay is a three way tussle between the DA, ANC and Patriotic Alliance.Wayne Sussman, Elections Analyst
