Bonteheuwel community in shock after horror accident claims teen's life

A Bonteheuwel family is in pain and anguish after the death of their teenage daughter in a horrifying car accident in the area on Sunday.

Taytim-Lee Hendricks, 18, was killed by a drunken driver, speeding down Bonteheuwel Avenue on her way home from Mitchells Plain.

It's alleged that the motorist was an unlicenced driver who had stolen his father's car and was under the influence of alcohol.

The matriculant was knocked with such brutal impact, that her body was flung on top of a roof.

She was rushed to hospital where she died.

A male pedestrian was also injured in the incident, as well as the young driver.

Lester Kiewit spoke to a neighbour Sufyaan Dollie and Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie about the accident.

The residents will tell you the high decibel levels of the driver revving his vehicle. He continued to drive towards a T-junction and lost control, knocking a young man. Then he took Taytim head-on and knocked her so hard that she flew to the top of the roof. Then he split two homes. Angus McKenzie, ward councillor

Neighbour Sufyaan Dollie was inside his house, when he heard the volume of the driver speeding. Dollie rushed out to the scene to offer assistance.

All we heard was speed and crash, no brakes or tyres screeching. This is not the first individual speeding like this. We need to tackle this situation before it gets out of control. It should be an eye-opener. Sufyaan Dollie, neighbour

My mother and her used to travel in the same taxi. The fact that my mother couldn't identify her, that's the saddest part. Sufyaan Dollie, neighbour

McKenzie said while the area had traffic calming measures, more should be done to address motorist behaviour.

He slammed the driver, saying an irresponsible decision led to a senseless death.

It is the behaviour of individuals that must be dealt with. We all go out and have fun. But some of us make a decision not to drive while drunk, while others get into the car drunk and even drink while driving. It's an attitude adjustment that everyone must make. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

His actions led to the death of this woman and these actions are tantamount to murder. I will be pushing the prosecution to ensure this guy doesn't see the light of day. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

McKenzie joined Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to visit the family home on Monday, where they extended their sympathies.

There's been an outpouring of support from the community and a memorial service is being planned for Thursday.

Spine Road High School, where Hendricks was a learner, is also planning a service in honour of her.

There's a fine line between sadness and anger. The comfort you bring just cannot take away the pain. Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel ward councillor

