Cape fruit and wine exports at major risk if port strike continues
- Several sectors will be adversely impacted by the port strike.
- More than 200,000 jobs will be affected.
- The strike comes as the sector continues to recover from the pandemic.
The current strike in the port sector will cause massive damage to the economy, with job losses a major reality
Experts have warned the strike will set back efforts to economic recovery.
More than 30,000 port workers from Satawu and Untu embarked on strike on Monday, after negotiations with Transnet reached a deadlock.
In 2021, the port of Cape Town processed R210 billion worth of exports and imports.
This means billions of rands could be lost if the strike continues for a protracted period.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mireille Wenger, provincial MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities about the current strike at our ports.
We've just come out of the peak citrus season and we're in a low season at the moment. Wine will definitely be affected as we export this throughout the year. We really want this to be resolved before the grape season starts up next month, which is critical to the economy.Mireille Wenger, provincial MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities
Annually, Cape Town port handles around 18-20% of the total South African port container volumes.
In 2021, a total of 52% of all Western Cape exports were exported via the port of Cape Town, amounting to R86 billion.
In the formal sector, 127,000 people are employed directly because of products manufactured and exported in the ports of Cape Town and 97,000 are employed indirectly.
Marine services that bring in bulk fuel are continuing but have been reduced. However, the container terminal is not operational. We have been assured there's a business continuity plan but we haven't seen it implemented in the container terminal as yet. This is very bad for imports and exports.Mireille Wenger, provincial MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities
The timing of the strike could not be any worse as the port economy continues to struggle after the global disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The efficiency of the port of Cape Town has become quite low. In fact, its ranked towards the bottom of global industries. So a lot of effort has been put into improving the port.Mireille Wenger, provincial MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities
We've really seen the port pick up pace and improve its efficiency to cope with the demand of the economy. With the strike, it puts us back again. We really want to be on a path from recovery to growth and the port is key to that. So we want to call on all parties to find a solution and put the country first.Mireille Wenger, provincial MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities
Source : GCIS
