Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback
This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed for two years due to the pandemic.
The line up included a blend of both, top international and local artists.
Grammy nominated Kehlani and Grammy award winning Clean Bandit headlined both the Cape Town and Johannesburg sets.
Emotional Oranges, X Ambassadors, Bas , Will Linley, Uncle Waffles , Nasty C and Blxckie were just some of the artists who performed across the different stages at Rocking the Daises.
Daisies delivered man . Clean!' Miv Bar 💜 (@miv_illionaire) October 9, 2022
Emotional Oranges 😍
Bas 😍
Buddy 😍
Basically the whole line up at Savanna Bar 😍
Will Linley 😍
Sun EL 😍
Kid Fonque 😍
Nasty C (surprisingly enough) 😍
Kehlani 😍
Probably in that order ❤️❤️❤️
Dankie Rocking The Daisies ❤️🔥🥷🏾😈 Pitori e tsene 💨 We REALLY rocked ka mo main stage Cape Town❤️🔥🧨 pic.twitter.com/fUBotrplmh' President ya Straata 👨🏾💼 (@FOCALISTIC) October 8, 2022
i don’t know when i’ll get my pictures with kehlani but here’s saba 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tuksepWr1i' miss honey 🍯 (@foyinog) October 10, 2022
Kehlani did what had to be done 🫶 pic.twitter.com/YnwunDHz4G' Erin ☽ (@shegoesbyevg) October 9, 2022
Not only did Kehlani headline Rocking the Daisies but it also marked her first performance on the African continent.
Her set included some favourites, ‘Nights Like This’ and ‘Hate The Club’. She also received immense love from the crowd to the point that if you weren’t at the festival, you probably suffered from FOMO!
To commemorate Kehlani’s first performance in South Africa and in the continent, Rocking the Daises shared a post on Instagram with a clip from her first performance.
"Coming and seeing is one thing, conquering is another thing. Yesterday, @kehlani CONQUERED her first ever performance on an African stage. It is only fitting that that stage be @johnniewalkersa Jungle! #JWxRTD is honoured."
Warner Africa’s breakout artist, Tyler Page and hip hops bright new star, Kiddo CSA also delivered an incredible performance.
In a post on Instagram, Warner Music Africa shared a clip of their performance with a caption, "@kiddocsa and @tylerpage had the @rockingthedaisies audience going crazy with a special remix to ‘If It Wasn’t 4 U’ Hands up if you were there to see it live!"
As those who attended the music festival recover from an insane line-up, expect timelines to be flooded with Rocking the Daisies content from either the Cape Town or Joburg leg of the festival. Until next year!
This article first appeared on KFM : Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback
More from Entertainment
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.Read More
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72
Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.Read More
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering
The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'.Read More
Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars
SAMA-nominated Ernest St.Clair says despite his success his feet are still very much on the ground.Read More
Unlock the Cape with Ute: Love is Burgers and Jackson Hall
Every week on Unlock the Cape, Kfm 94.5 presenter Ute Hermanus shows you the hottest spots around Cape Town.Read More
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December
Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.Read More
Singer Stephanie Baartman takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour to share their favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.Read More
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas
Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedsideRead More
Afrikaans does not come from Afrikaners: David Kramer
After decades of songwriting and performing, David Kramer's star continues to shine.Read More