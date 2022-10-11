Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback





This past weekend, Rocking the Daisies, one of the largest music festivals in South Africa made its return after being postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

The line up included a blend of both, top international and local artists.

Grammy nominated Kehlani and Grammy award winning Clean Bandit headlined both the Cape Town and Johannesburg sets.

Emotional Oranges, X Ambassadors, Bas , Will Linley, Uncle Waffles , Nasty C and Blxckie were just some of the artists who performed across the different stages at Rocking the Daises.

Daisies delivered man . Clean!



Emotional Oranges 😍



Bas 😍



Buddy 😍



Basically the whole line up at Savanna Bar 😍



Will Linley 😍



Sun EL 😍



Kid Fonque 😍



Nasty C (surprisingly enough) 😍



Kehlani 😍



Probably in that order ❤️❤️❤️ ' Miv Bar 💜 (@miv_illionaire) October 9, 2022

Dankie Rocking The Daisies ❤️‍🔥🥷🏾😈 Pitori e tsene 💨 We REALLY rocked ka mo main stage Cape Town❤️‍🔥🧨 pic.twitter.com/fUBotrplmh ' President ya Straata 👨🏾‍💼 (@FOCALISTIC) October 8, 2022

i don’t know when i’ll get my pictures with kehlani but here’s saba 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tuksepWr1i ' miss honey 🍯 (@foyinog) October 10, 2022

Kehlani did what had to be done 🫶 pic.twitter.com/YnwunDHz4G ' Erin ☽ (@shegoesbyevg) October 9, 2022

Not only did Kehlani headline Rocking the Daisies but it also marked her first performance on the African continent.

Her set included some favourites, ‘Nights Like This’ and ‘Hate The Club’. She also received immense love from the crowd to the point that if you weren’t at the festival, you probably suffered from FOMO!

To commemorate Kehlani’s first performance in South Africa and in the continent, Rocking the Daises shared a post on Instagram with a clip from her first performance.

"Coming and seeing is one thing, conquering is another thing. Yesterday, @kehlani CONQUERED her first ever performance on an African stage. It is only fitting that that stage be @johnniewalkersa Jungle! #JWxRTD is honoured."

Warner Africa’s breakout artist, Tyler Page and hip hops bright new star, Kiddo CSA also delivered an incredible performance.

In a post on Instagram, Warner Music Africa shared a clip of their performance with a caption, "@kiddocsa and @tylerpage had the @rockingthedaisies audience going crazy with a special remix to ‘If It Wasn’t 4 U’ Hands up if you were there to see it live!"

As those who attended the music festival recover from an insane line-up, expect timelines to be flooded with Rocking the Daisies content from either the Cape Town or Joburg leg of the festival. Until next year!

This article first appeared on KFM : Rocking The Daisies made an unforgettable comeback