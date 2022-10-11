Crimea revenge attack: 'Russia fights against civilians rather than soldiers'
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Russia pummelled cities across Ukraine on Monday in retaliation for a hit on a bridge linking it to Crimea, annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
The missile strikes came in the middle of rush hour, apparently to cause maximum terror.
RELATED: War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin
Ukraine says Russia did not hit a single military target during the onslaught as it rained missiles on cities for three hours.
It says all casualties are civilian.
“Russia fights against civilians rather than against soldiers,” lamented Ihor Zhovka, deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office on Tuesday.
Russia claims it never targets civilians or civilian infrastructure.
The attack on Kyiv is the first since the very early days of the war in February… These explosions were in the city centre, and likewise other cities too like Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lviv…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Vladimir Putin spoke of it as being ‘absolutely a retaliation’ for the bridge attack… Russia says Ukraine is guilty of terrorism by going for this bridge…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
RELATED: Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack
I don’t think it will break the morale of the Ukrainian people… The war goes on…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_104324532_russia-poltavskaya-village-mart-24-2018-russian-president-vladimir-putin-on-the-laptop-screen-editor.html?vti=o9sjdgnymxorb7wqfm-1-10
