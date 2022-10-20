Makers Valley - teaching young people to grow their own food in Jozi
Ndlangamandla highlights that South Africa is a food-insecure country. Even though South Africa grows sufficient food to feed the nation, much of it is exported.
NGOs like Makers Valley teach young people how to grow food.
NGOs are trying to do a lot of advocacy work within this space which is something that is really needed.Siyabonga Ndlangamandla - Co-founder of Makers Valley Farm & Ambassador of Garden Day
Most NGOs rely on donations to survive which is unsustainable.
It is definitely a long-term conversation where we need to find a long-term solution on how to try and attack this crisis to have a better nation or Africa as a whole.Siyabonga Ndlangamandla - Co-founder of Makers Valley Farm & Ambassador of Garden Day
The Makers Valley Farm teaches young people how to grow their own food. This invaluable skill will help them contribute to their communities, especially while they are unemployed or job-hunting and spending time at home.
Our main approach is about how we can make our community food secure and try to achieve a good life for all.Siyabonga Ndlangamandla - Co-founder of Makers Valley Farm & Ambassador of Garden Day
Find out more about Makers Valley partnership in the video below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Makers Valley - teaching young people to grow their own food in Jozi
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
