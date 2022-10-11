Mental health support in the palm of your hands
Clarence Ford spoke to Alon Lits, the co-owner and co-CEO of mental health app, Panda.
- An app created by Panda gives free access to mental health support
- The app offers free live interactive sessions, facilitated by mental health professionals
- The focus on support comes as the country marks Mental Health Awareness month
As the country marks Mental Health Awareness Month in October, there's a renewed focus on promoting resources for people to navigate their way through struggles.
Businessmen Alon Lits and Allan Sweidan developed Panda, a free-to-download app designed to put mental health information, community support and expert help literally in the palm of your hand.
There is a mental health crisis and the majority of people are not getting the support they need. For us it comes down to three factors, the stigma that people are unwilling to admit they have an issue. The cost factor, as treatment can be prohibitively expensive. And thirdly, people don't know how to enter the system as it can be overwhelming.Alon Lits, Co-Owner - Panda
The app's core offering is live interactive sessions, facilitated by mental health professionals everyday from 10am to 10pm.
The main aim is to create a safe space to talk about mental health related issues.
We have two main types of sessions, one where we connect you with peers. Like Alcoholics Anonymous, this is really about peers supporting peers. We want to make this more scalable, using technology, so people can find a community and find others to support each other.Alon Lits, Co-Owner - Panda
The app also offers psycho-educational groups to help people connect with field experts on topics like work-life balance, parenting or depression and anxiety.
This allows people to ask questions they've never had the opportunity to ask before.
People are finding comfort in realising there's no need to suffer in silence. There are other people out there facing similar issues and it's okay not to be okay. It's about supporting each other.Alon Lits, Co-Owner - Panda
The app is free and can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple Store by searching 'Join Panda'. For more information, visit their Twitter page @Pandahealthapp.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
