What to know about cupping therapy
Have you noticed more and more celebrities showing up to events with little round red marks on their backs?
These marks come from cupping therapy, an ancient form of alternative therapy that treats pain in the neck, shoulders and back.
Cupping therapy involves placing cups on the skin to create suction.
This suction is thought to improve the flow of energy in the body and facilitate healing.
The history of cupping dates back as early as 1500 BC, when Egyptians started the practice.
Most holistic healing practices are rooted in Egyptian medicine.
Its known to heal pain, reduce inflammation, increase blood flow and improve relaxation and overall wellness.
Clarence Ford chatted to Dr Junaid Rawoot, founder of the Acupuncture Centre based in Belvedere Road in Claremont about this ancient practice.
With dry cupping, you can go to someone with less experience. But with wet cupping, when they start making incisions, you need to look at hygiene.Dr Junaid Rawoot, founder at The Acupuncture Centre
When you see pictures of cups full of blood, people think that's so amazing, but its not supposed to be like that. They're [holistic therapist] supposed to make tiny incisions so that they get blood from the tissue and not from the arterial supply.Dr Junaid Rawoot, founder at The Acupuncture Centre
Besides wet and dry cupping, there are a host of other therapies such as fire cupping, slide cupping or hydro cupping.
The type of treatment being used would depend on the patient's diagnosis.
Cupping is an effective treatment for blood disorders, auto-immune diseases such as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis or pain and joint disorders such as arthritis.
It also treats high blood pressure, asthma, allergies, migraines, depression and anxiety and skin problems.
Using the example of an asthma patient, Dr Rawoot explains that the cupping process draws blood to the lungs.
If it's the first time I'm seeing you, I would ask you a lot of questions and then start with dry cupping. It would be placed on the neck, back, or along the spine.Dr Junaid Rawoot, founder at The Acupuncture Centre
Two things can happen, it can decompress tissue in a particular area, so it can alter the blood flow. It can also create a immunological response. These are different markers in the body due to a micro trauma. We are purposefully creating small areas of trauma so that we can get fresh white blood cells to the area and less inflammation. There will be a lot more healing and repair because of the fresh blood.Dr Junaid Rawoot, founder at The Acupuncture Centre
Cupping therapy is increasingly being used as a recovery treatment, specifically for athletes.
The faster they recover, the more training they can get in a week or month. It improves their sport. I've started seeing this trend in kids in high school playing rugby, tennis or doing martial arts. It's become a big part of their lifestyle.Dr Junaid Rawoot, founder at The Acupuncture Centre
To find out more, visit the https://www.theacupunctureclinic.co.za/.
