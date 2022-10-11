Why is the drunk driving message not being driven home to Cape Town motorists?





As the community of Bonteheuwel reels from the death of one its own following a drunk drive incident at the weekend, the latest figures released by the City of Cape Town make for concerning reading.

Last week, the number of arrests for drunk driving offenses, doubled from the previous week and this week's figures already look set to double again.

The City’s Traffic Service made a total of 127 arrests for drunk driving last week, up from the previous week’s 69, which had nearly doubled from the 36 arrests the week before that.

So why is the drunk driving message not hitting home for motorists in Cape Town?

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, calls it an 'absolute disregard for the law' and adds that the stats are only likely to get worse as we head towards the festive season.

The carnage on our roads, our enforcement and numerous appeals are clearly not deterring drivers hell bent on getting behind the wheel drunk. JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

It can be a joyous time for everyone, but if you’re intent on breaking the law, it won’t be all that jolly behind bars. JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

On Sunday, Taytim-Lee Hendricks, 18, was killed by a drunken driver, speeding down Bonteheuwel Avenue on her way home from Mitchells Plain.

It's alleged that the motorist was an unlicenced driver who had stolen his father's car and was under the influence of alcohol.

Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that a 32-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the death of the Bonteheuwel matriculant.

