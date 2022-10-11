Why is the drunk driving message not being driven home to Cape Town motorists?
RELATED:Bonteheuwel community in shock after horror accident claims teen's life
As the community of Bonteheuwel reels from the death of one its own following a drunk drive incident at the weekend, the latest figures released by the City of Cape Town make for concerning reading.
Last week, the number of arrests for drunk driving offenses, doubled from the previous week and this week's figures already look set to double again.
The City’s Traffic Service made a total of 127 arrests for drunk driving last week, up from the previous week’s 69, which had nearly doubled from the 36 arrests the week before that.
So why is the drunk driving message not hitting home for motorists in Cape Town?
The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, calls it an 'absolute disregard for the law' and adds that the stats are only likely to get worse as we head towards the festive season.
The carnage on our roads, our enforcement and numerous appeals are clearly not deterring drivers hell bent on getting behind the wheel drunk.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
It can be a joyous time for everyone, but if you’re intent on breaking the law, it won’t be all that jolly behind bars.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
On Sunday, Taytim-Lee Hendricks, 18, was killed by a drunken driver, speeding down Bonteheuwel Avenue on her way home from Mitchells Plain.
It's alleged that the motorist was an unlicenced driver who had stolen his father's car and was under the influence of alcohol.
Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that a 32-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the death of the Bonteheuwel matriculant.
RELATED: Number of drunk drivers risking lives is 'a concern', says City of Cape Town
More from Local
Eskom to suspend Stage 2 load shedding at midnight, and resume Monday afternoon
"The load shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings," the utility said in a statement.Read More
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni
Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience in the entertainment industry and the changes they would like to see.Read More
It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever'
Coca-Cola is going through with the plan to stop production of TaB, its first diet soft drink.Read More
Mother killed by stray bullet near kids' school, 2nd Belhar gun death this week
A 25-year old woman died when she was apparently hit by a stray bullet after dropping her two children off at their Belhar school.Read More
Body of baby found in Kraaifontein illegal dumpsite during cleaning operation
City of Cape Town workers have been offered counselling after making the gruesome discovery while working along Maroela Road in Kraaifontein.Read More
Loadshedding returns for City of Cape Town customers as Eskom implements Stage 2
The City of Cape Town is unable to generate additional capacity to protect against Stage 2 load shedding announced by Eskom on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to continue until further notice, says Eskom
"Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding," says Eskom.Read More
[VIDEO] Rescue operation saves seal after 2 weeks marooned in CPT dry dock
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA acted quickly when they were alerted to a seal in distress in the dry dock at Cape Town harbour.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.Read More