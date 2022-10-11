'Ports strike worse for SA than load shedding'
Clarence Ford interviews Tafadzwa Chibanguza, Chief Operating Officer at the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (SEIFSA).
The economy is on its knees and cannot afford a strike at Transnet, warns SEIFSA.
A full-blown strike will freeze exports of key commodities and obliterate jobs.
It will be as bad as load shedding, according to SEIFSA.
This strike at Transnet… is an ill wind that blows in nobody’s favour… 60% of the economy relies on trade, imports and exports…Tafadzwa Chibanguza, Chief Operating Officer - Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa
More than 80% of workers downed tools since Monday.
They are demanding wage increases of between 12% and 13.5% while Transnet is offering between 3%. and 4%.
Transnet is still about R6 billion in revenue below the pre-Covid level… Wage demands… pose a real risk to the inflation outlook… We need cool heads…Tafadzwa Chibanguza, Chief Operating Officer - Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa
Mining has already lost R50 billion in revenue… A resolution is needed urgently… Maputo is a credible alternative…The country must be put first! …Tafadzwa Chibanguza, Chief Operating Officer - Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa
Ford interviewed Chibanguza – scroll up to listen.
Source : Eyewitness News
