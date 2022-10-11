Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party wins most seats in Lesotho’s election, Herbet Moyo. Lesotho Times editor tells us why this matters.
Is the Eldorado Park community satisfied with the mayor's visit? What are their demands, and are the clashes continuing? To assist with answers is Dereleen James, who is an anti-drug activist and founder of Yellow Ribbon Foundation.
The crippling Transnet strike continues. How will it affect the country’s main export harbour - Durban harbour? Nhlanhla Mabaso is the Eyewitness News reporter in KwaZulu-Natal with an update.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has demanded the scrapping of what it calls the “vulgar and tone deaf” perks for Cabinet ministers. Sizwe Pamla, national spokesperson for Cosatu, joins the team for a chat.
The country’s biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, is in the headlines again demanding a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook, arguing it’s a legally flawed process. Leon Schreiber gives Uveka Rangappa the run-down on their thoughts behind this statement.
Following the arrest of 20 suspected illegal miners at a shaft in Stilfontein, Police Minister Bheki Cele is scheduled to visit the crime scene. Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo has the details of this story.
Sex workers continue to ask for the decriminalisation of sex work, after some of the six bodies found in Johannesburg are believed to be those of sex workers too. Media advocacy officer at the Sex Work Education and Advocacy Taskforce Megan Lessing speaks on their behalf.
The 21-year-old suspected of killing those people is in the dock. Kgomotso Modise is the Eyewitness News reporter on the ground and has the details.
