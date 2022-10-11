Cafe Chiffon, the sweet tooth whisperer
They say you can't buy happiness, but you can buy dessert and that's kind of the same thing.
If you've looking for a sugar fix for that sweet tooth, try a unique dessert experience at Cafe Chiffon in Green Point.
This charming and delightful eatery is filling Instagram feeds because of their beautiful decor and aesthetically-pleasing Asian-inspired desserts.
The cafe opened six months ago and has become a popular spot for dessert enthusiasts.
With the soaring interest in Asian culinary culture, Asian desserts is a relatively niche market.
On Taste Test Tuesday, Clarence Ford chatted to Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe.
Hu said many Asian confectionary techniques derived from the masterful techniques of French confectionary, but had its own unique twist.
Everything's being made more suitable for the Asian taste. The French might be more sweeter and heavier. The Asian taste is lighter, less sweet and more healthier. That's because we use less sugar or less flour.Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe
The difference is in the technique. So we separate the egg whites and yolks and the cake volume comes from this technique. There's not a lot of content in it, but its very light and delicious on the tongue.Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe
The eatery's menu changes every month as the confectionery team experiments with new flavours.
This also allows the cafe to source seasonal produce, essential for the baking process.
One of their best sellers is the Japanese cheesecake, Korean macarons and chiffon rolls.
The Japanese cheesecake is almost like a chiffon cake, but we add cream cheese. It's the technique that makes it Japanese. When you eat it, its not dense. The cream cheese flavour is really subtle, but so nice.Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe
Like an entrepreneur will know, running your own business is rewarding, but immensely challenging.
And when you're the one steering the creative and manufacturing process, it adds to the pressure.
Hu has three chefs in training to ensure there is a transferring of skills.
It's a big learning curve as there's a lot of things I need to be on top of. I can't just be in the kitchen and bake, which is what I'm used to all the time.Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe
To find out more, follow the cafe's Instagram page @cafechiffon.cpt
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
More from Lifestyle
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni
Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience in the entertainment industry and the changes they would like to see.Read More
It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever'
Coca-Cola is going through with the plan to stop production of TaB, its first diet soft drink.Read More
'SA increasingly risks being left off digital nomads’ travel bucket lists'
Namibia became the latest country to roll out a digital nomad visa to international travellers.Read More
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
[VIDEO] Rescue operation saves seal after 2 weeks marooned in CPT dry dock
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA acted quickly when they were alerted to a seal in distress in the dry dock at Cape Town harbour.Read More
Mammograms ensure the greatest chance of survival from breast cancer
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Dr Peter Schoub, Board Member of the Breast Imaging Society of South Africa.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.Read More
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72
Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.Read More
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability
With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.Read More