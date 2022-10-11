Cafe Chiffon, the sweet tooth whisperer





An assortment of cakes from Cafe Chiffon Photo: Instagram/CafeChiffon.CPT

They say you can't buy happiness, but you can buy dessert and that's kind of the same thing.

If you've looking for a sugar fix for that sweet tooth, try a unique dessert experience at Cafe Chiffon in Green Point.

This charming and delightful eatery is filling Instagram feeds because of their beautiful decor and aesthetically-pleasing Asian-inspired desserts.

The cafe opened six months ago and has become a popular spot for dessert enthusiasts.

With the soaring interest in Asian culinary culture, Asian desserts is a relatively niche market.

On Taste Test Tuesday, Clarence Ford chatted to Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe.

Hu said many Asian confectionary techniques derived from the masterful techniques of French confectionary, but had its own unique twist.

Everything's being made more suitable for the Asian taste. The French might be more sweeter and heavier. The Asian taste is lighter, less sweet and more healthier. That's because we use less sugar or less flour. Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe

The difference is in the technique. So we separate the egg whites and yolks and the cake volume comes from this technique. There's not a lot of content in it, but its very light and delicious on the tongue. Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe

Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe.

The eatery's menu changes every month as the confectionery team experiments with new flavours.

This also allows the cafe to source seasonal produce, essential for the baking process.

One of their best sellers is the Japanese cheesecake, Korean macarons and chiffon rolls.

The Japanese cheesecake is almost like a chiffon cake, but we add cream cheese. It's the technique that makes it Japanese. When you eat it, its not dense. The cream cheese flavour is really subtle, but so nice. Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe

Like an entrepreneur will know, running your own business is rewarding, but immensely challenging.

And when you're the one steering the creative and manufacturing process, it adds to the pressure.

Hu has three chefs in training to ensure there is a transferring of skills.

It's a big learning curve as there's a lot of things I need to be on top of. I can't just be in the kitchen and bake, which is what I'm used to all the time. Christine Hu, the owner and head chef of Chiffon Cafe

To find out more, follow the cafe's Instagram page @cafechiffon.cpt

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.