Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago

World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom to suspend Stage 2 load shedding at midnight, and resume Monday afternoon "The load shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings," the utility said in a statement.... 16 October 2022 11:31 AM
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience i... 16 October 2022 9:27 AM
It's goodbye TaB even as SA petition fights for 'BEST diet soda ever' Coca-Cola is going through with the plan to stop production of TaB, its first diet soft drink. 15 October 2022 4:12 PM
View all Local
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership' The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not. 15 October 2022 11:57 AM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC prob... 15 October 2022 8:26 AM
25 things that happened in 1997 - the year CapeTalk was launched We're celebrating our 25th birthday today and have gone back to find 25 historic moments from 1997 that had everyone talking. 14 October 2022 5:51 AM
View all Politics
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe’s ailing economies, but Europe would rather not take it. 14 October 2022 10:39 AM
View all Business
'SA increasingly risks being left off digital nomads’ travel bucket lists' Namibia became the latest country to roll out a digital nomad visa to international travellers. 15 October 2022 2:53 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
[VIDEO] Rescue operation saves seal after 2 weeks marooned in CPT dry dock The Cape of Good Hope SPCA acted quickly when they were alerted to a seal in distress in the dry dock at Cape Town harbour. 15 October 2022 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Why free-to-air platforms need full access to broadcast national sporting events Sports has the power to connect a nation, particularly during events featuring major national teams. 13 October 2022 11:56 AM
A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Here is the ultimate checklist for this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon runners to tick off before hitting the road. 12 October 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Lester talks to 'CyclingMikey' in UK, who bust Guy Ritchie for traffic offence Lester chats to Cycling Mikey all the way from London about his mission. 14 October 2022 10:57 AM
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020. 13 October 2022 7:12 PM
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar. 13 October 2022 5:40 PM
View all World
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Opinion
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago

11 October 2022 1:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Lesotho
Lesotho election
Sam Matekane
Revolution for Prosperity

Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.

Clarence Ford interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Lesotho's six-month-old “Revolution for Prosperity” (RFP) has won the election, though not with an outright majority.

It will now have to collaborate with other parties to form a coalition government.

The election was peaceful, well-organised and professionally managed, according to observers from the European Union.

They did, however, note inaccuracies in the voters’ roll.

© 3dgenerator/123rf.com
© 3dgenerator/123rf.com

RELATED: China forgives debt of 17 African countries

Sam Matekane looks like he’s going to be the new Prime Minister… He is the wealthiest man in Lesotho. He started out herding donkeys and then got into diamonds…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

I like coalitions… when you have two parties governing, you get the best of both, they make compromises… A very strong government don’t really give a fig…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

RELATED: Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique

He [Matekane] hasn’t been involved in national politics… He won’t be as easily corrupted… he’s a billionaire…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

Ford interviewed Cornish – scroll up to listen.




