Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago
Clarence Ford interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.
Lesotho's six-month-old “Revolution for Prosperity” (RFP) has won the election, though not with an outright majority.
It will now have to collaborate with other parties to form a coalition government.
The election was peaceful, well-organised and professionally managed, according to observers from the European Union.
They did, however, note inaccuracies in the voters’ roll.
RELATED: China forgives debt of 17 African countries
Sam Matekane looks like he’s going to be the new Prime Minister… He is the wealthiest man in Lesotho. He started out herding donkeys and then got into diamonds…Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
I like coalitions… when you have two parties governing, you get the best of both, they make compromises… A very strong government don’t really give a fig…Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
RELATED: Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique
He [Matekane] hasn’t been involved in national politics… He won’t be as easily corrupted… he’s a billionaire…Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
Ford interviewed Cornish – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144743750_lesotho-ballot-box-voting-election-concept-3d-illustration.html?vti=lkthcn8qs44v2kxd5q-1-40
More from Africa
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy
The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.Read More
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights
Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.Read More
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique
Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army.Read More
How colonisation has dispersed the ownership of Egyptian heritage
Despite Ancient Egypt having one of the world's most extensive collections of historical artefacts, Egypt, itself, owns only a fraction of them.Read More
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place
The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.Read More
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day
Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lostRead More
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia'
A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years.Read More
More from World
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'
The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.Read More
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72
Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Harry Potter films.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Lester talks to 'CyclingMikey' in UK, who bust Guy Ritchie for traffic offence
Lester chats to Cycling Mikey all the way from London about his mission.Read More
Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession
Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe’s ailing economies, but Europe would rather not take it.Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens
The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar.Read More
Greta Thunberg comes out in support of nuclear power
Her position on nuclear energy puts her in conflict with some environmentalists.Read More