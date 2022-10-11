Sanlam looking to acquire major stake in Medscheme owner AfroCentric
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ahmed Banderker, CEO of the AfroCentric Group.
- Sanlam wants to acquire a controlling shareholding in the healthcare-centered AfroCentric Group
- The insurer says this would allow it to provide a "more holistic" product offering including medical aid, health insurance and administration
Sanlam's announced its intention to acquire a controlling stake in AfroCentrc Investment Corporation, a JSE-listed company heavily invested in healthcare.
A joint statement says the transaction would see Sanlam owning no less than 36.9% of AfroCentric, and up to 43.9%.
The insurer would also transfer its 28.7% stake in AfroCentric subsidiary ACT Healthcare Assets in exchange for an equal shareholding in AfroCentric Group.
The Medscheme medical aid administration business falls under ACT, along with two pharma businesses.
Sanlam says the deal would allow it to provide a "more holistic" product offering, including medical aid, health insurance and administration.
Through this transaction, Sanlam will be able to integrate AfroCentric’s product offering into its ecosystem, while AfroCentric will gain increased access to the wide Sanlam distribution network. Afrocentric’s client base will also benefit from access to the overall Sanlam product offering and vice versa.Sanlam
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Ahmed Banderker, CEO of the AfroCentric Group.
Sanlam has been a shareholder since 2015 [in ACT]... and this is a two-staged transaction in that there's a partial offer to shareholders at a list co-level where Sanlam would like to acquire some of their shares (minimum of 31%)...Ahmed Banderker, CEO - AfroCentric Group
...and then in addition to that, if there's sufficient support and that transaction proceeds, then Sanlam will also effectively flip up through an asset-for-share exchange agreement of that 28% into a list co...Ahmed Banderker, CEO - AfroCentric Group
The part where Sanlam is obliged to proceed with the transaction is if they get to an effective 55-60%, but we will remain listed as well.Ahmed Banderker, CEO - AfroCentric Group
